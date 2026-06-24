Braves vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 24

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

The Wednesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the San Diego Padres.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Braves vs Padres Game Info

Atlanta Braves (48-30) vs. San Diego Padres (41-37)

Date: Wednesday, June 24, 2026

Wednesday, June 24, 2026 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Petco Park -- San Diego, California

Petco Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: Padres.TV and BravesVsn

Braves vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-118) | SD: (+100)

ATL: (-118) | SD: (+100) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+146) | SD: +1.5 (-176)

ATL: -1.5 (+146) | SD: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Braves vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Martín Pérez (Braves) - 6-3, 2.78 ERA vs JP Sears (Padres) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The probable pitchers are Martin Perez (6-3) for the Braves and JP Sears for the Padres. Pérez's team is 7-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Perez's team has a record of 5-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Last season when Sears pitched his team went 14-13-0 against the spread. Sears and his team finished 4-12 in the 16 games he appeared in when they were the underdog on the moneyline a season ago.

Braves vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (59.3%)

Braves vs Padres Moneyline

Atlanta is a -118 favorite on the moneyline, while San Diego is a +100 underdog at home.

Braves vs Padres Spread

The Braves are at the Padres and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Braves are +146 to cover the runline, with the Padres being -176.

Braves vs Padres Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Braves-Padres game on June 24, with the over available at +100 and the under at -122.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Padres Betting Trends

The Braves have won in 39, or 67.2%, of the 58 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Atlanta has won 34 of 51 games when listed as at least -118 on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over in 37 of their 76 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Braves have an against the spread mark of 42-34-0 in 76 games with a line this season.

The Padres are 20-21 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 48.8% of those games).

San Diego has a 16-18 record (winning 47.1% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +100 or longer.

The Padres have had an over/under set by bookmakers 78 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 34 of those games (34-43-1).

The Padres have put together a 43-35-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.1% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has 81 hits, which leads Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .267 with 39 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .340 and a slugging percentage of .528.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 55th, his on-base percentage ranks 64th, and he is 14th in slugging.

Ozzie Albies leads Atlanta in slugging percentage (.448) thanks to 26 extra-base hits. He's batting .281 with an on-base percentage of .334.

Among all qualified, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage and 59th in slugging percentage.

Michael Harris II is batting .310 with a .521 slugging percentage and 42 RBI this year.

Harris brings an eight-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is hitting .333 with four doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Mauricio Dubon has been key for Atlanta with 73 hits, an OBP of .316 plus a slugging percentage of .417.

Dubon heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, a home run and three RBIs.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has accumulated a team-high OBP (.348) and slugging percentage (.370). He's batting .286.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 23rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 54th and he is 123rd in slugging.

Tatis takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Manny Machado is batting .185 with 13 doubles, 14 home runs and 32 walks. He's slugging .381 with an on-base percentage of .264.

He is 154th in batting average, 151st in on-base percentage and 112th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Xander Bogaerts is hitting .226 with four doubles, eight home runs and 33 walks.

Gavin Sheets has collected 51 hits to pace his team.

Braves vs Padres Head to Head

6/23/2026: 7-6 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-6 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/22/2026: 1-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

1-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 5/25/2025: 5-3 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

5-3 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 5/24/2025: 7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/23/2025: 2-1 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

2-1 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 3/30/2025: 5-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 3/29/2025: 1-0 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

1-0 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 3/28/2025: 4-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 3/27/2025: 7-4 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-4 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 10/2/2024: 5-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

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