Braves vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 24

Odds updated as of 11:12 p.m.

The Sunday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Washington Nationals.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Braves vs Nationals Game Info

Atlanta Braves (36-17) vs. Washington Nationals (26-27)

Date: Sunday, May 24, 2026

Sunday, May 24, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BravesVsn and Nationals.TV

Braves vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-156) | WSH: (+132)

ATL: (-156) | WSH: (+132) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+138) | WSH: +1.5 (-166)

ATL: -1.5 (+138) | WSH: +1.5 (-166) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Braves vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Martín Pérez (Braves) - 2-2, 2.85 ERA vs Foster Griffin (Nationals) - 5-2, 4.02 ERA

The Braves will look to Martin Perez (2-2) against the Nationals and Foster Griffin (5-2). Pérez's team is 3-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Perez's team has been victorious in 75% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-1. The Nationals have a 6-4-0 ATS record in Griffin's 10 starts with a set spread. The Nationals have been the underdog on the moneyline in 10 of Griffin's starts this season, and they went 7-3 in those games.

Braves vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (67.1%)

Braves vs Nationals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Nationals-Braves, Washington is the underdog at +132, and Atlanta is -156 playing at home.

Braves vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are +1.5 on the run line against the Braves. The Nationals are -166 to cover, and the Braves are +138.

Braves vs Nationals Over/Under

Braves versus Nationals on May 24 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Braves have won in 30, or 73.2%, of the 41 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Atlanta has a record of 11-4 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -156 or more on the moneyline.

The Braves' games have gone over the total in 24 of their 53 opportunities.

The Braves are 34-19-0 against the spread in their 53 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Nationals have a 24-26 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 48% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +132 or longer, Washington has a record of 12-11 (52.2%).

The Nationals have played in 53 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 33 times (33-17-3).

The Nationals are 32-21-0 against the spread this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads Atlanta with 54 hits, batting .263 this season with 30 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .343 and a slugging percentage of .546.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 63rd, his on-base percentage ranks 64th, and he is 10th in slugging.

Ozzie Albies has eight doubles, eight home runs and 17 walks. He's batting .265 and slugging .422 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 60th, his on-base percentage 86th, and his slugging percentage 76th.

Michael Harris II is batting .294 with a .508 slugging percentage and 29 RBI this year.

Harris heads into this game with five games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with three home runs and five RBIs.

Mauricio Dubon is batting .265 with a .317 OBP and 29 RBI for Atlanta this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has 56 hits with a .545 slugging percentage, both team-best statistics for the Nationals. He's batting .293 and with an on-base percentage of .384.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 20th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage.

James Wood has a .396 on-base percentage to pace his team. He has a batting average of .256 while slugging .517.

He is currently 73rd in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Daylen Lile has a slugging percentage of .443, a team-best for the Nationals.

Jacob Young has six doubles, six home runs and nine walks while hitting .229.

Braves vs Nationals Head to Head

5/23/2026: 2-0 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

2-0 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/22/2026: 5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/23/2026: 7-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/22/2026: 8-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/21/2026: 11-4 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

11-4 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/20/2026: 9-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

9-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/24/2025: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-3 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/23/2025: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 9/22/2025: 11-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

11-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 9/17/2025: 9-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

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