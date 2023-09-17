Braves vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 17

Odds updated as of 11:29 AM

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Miami Marlins.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Braves vs Marlins Game Info

Atlanta Braves (96-52) vs. Miami Marlins (77-72)

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Venue: LoanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: BSFL

Braves vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-130) | MIA: (+110)

ATL: (-130) | MIA: (+110) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+125) | MIA: +1.5 (-150)

ATL: -1.5 (+125) | MIA: +1.5 (-150) Total: 8 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Braves vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton (Braves) - 14-11, 3.42 ERA vs Jesus Luzardo (Marlins) - 9-9, 3.99 ERA

The probable pitchers are Charlie Morton (14-11) for the Braves and Luzardo (9-9) for the Marlins. Morton and his team are 15-10-0 ATS this season when he starts. Morton's team has a record of 15-9 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Marlins have a 15-14-0 record against the spread in Luzardo's starts. The Marlins have been the underdog on the moneyline in 17 of Luzardo's starts this season, and they went 9-8 in those games.

Braves vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (53.9%)

Braves vs Marlins Moneyline

Miami is a +110 underdog on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -130 favorite on the road.

Braves vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are at +1.5 on the runline against the Braves. The Marlins are -150 to cover the spread, and the Braves are +125.

Braves vs Marlins Over/Under

The Braves-Marlins contest on September 17 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -106 and the under at -114.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Braves have been favorites in 130 games this season and have come away with the win 86 times (66.2%) in those contests.

This season Atlanta has been victorious 78 times in 112 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Braves have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 78 of 143 chances this season.

The Braves are 80-63-0 against the spread in their 143 games that had a posted line this season.

The Marlins have won 36 of the 79 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (45.6%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Miami has gone 21-27 (43.8%).

In the 147 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Marlins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 68 times (68-72-7).

The Marlins have covered 47.3% of their games this season, going 70-78-0 against the spread.

Braves Player Leaders

Ronald Acuna Jr. has an OPS of 1.004, fueled by an OBP of .418 to go with a slugging percentage of .586. He has a .337 batting average, as well.

He ranks fourth in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Acuna has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .364 with two home runs, three walks and five RBI.

Matt Olson leads Atlanta in total hits (157) this season while batting .281 with 81 extra-base hits. He's slugging .617 with an on-base percentage of .388.

He is 20th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and third in slugging among qualified hitters.

Olson takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with four home runs, four walks and six RBI.

Austin Riley has collected 164 base hits, an OBP of .342 and a slugging percentage of .520 this season.

Riley takes a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with a double, two home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Ozzie Albies has been key for Atlanta with 142 hits, an OBP of .322 plus a slugging percentage of .492.

Albies takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .261 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBI.

Marlins Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has a .392 on-base percentage and a .470 slugging percentage, both team-best averages for the Marlins. He's batting .351.

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, he ranks first in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage.

Arraez hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .300 with two doubles, four home runs, a walk and six RBI.

Jake Burger's 110 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .245 while slugging .521 with an on-base percentage of .306.

He is currently 103rd in batting average, 120th in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Bryan De La Cruz is hitting .254 with 31 doubles, 19 home runs and 38 walks.

Josh Bell has 24 doubles, 20 home runs and 58 walks while hitting .243.

Braves vs. Marlins Head to Head

9/16/2023: 11-5 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

11-5 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/15/2023: 9-6 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

9-6 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 8/14/2022: 3-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/1/2023: 7-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

7-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/30/2023: 16-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

16-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 5/4/2023: 6-3 ATL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-3 ATL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/3/2023: 14-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

14-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/2/2023: 6-0 ATL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-0 ATL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/27/2023: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-4 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/26/2023: 6-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

New FanDuel Sportsbook Users: Bet $5 and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

NFL Sunday Ticket Offer ends 9/18/23. No refunds. Terms and embargoes apply. $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket, not YouTube TV. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Commercial Use Excluded.