Braves vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 17
Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Miami Marlins.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Braves vs Marlins Game Info
- Atlanta Braves (96-52) vs. Miami Marlins (77-72)
- Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Venue: LoanDepot park -- Miami, Florida
- Coverage: BSFL
Braves vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: ATL: (-130) | MIA: (+110)
- Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+125) | MIA: +1.5 (-150)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)
Braves vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton (Braves) - 14-11, 3.42 ERA vs Jesus Luzardo (Marlins) - 9-9, 3.99 ERA
The probable pitchers are Charlie Morton (14-11) for the Braves and Luzardo (9-9) for the Marlins. Morton and his team are 15-10-0 ATS this season when he starts. Morton's team has a record of 15-9 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Marlins have a 15-14-0 record against the spread in Luzardo's starts. The Marlins have been the underdog on the moneyline in 17 of Luzardo's starts this season, and they went 9-8 in those games.
Braves vs Marlins Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Braves win (53.9%)
Braves vs Marlins Moneyline
- Miami is a +110 underdog on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -130 favorite on the road.
Braves vs Marlins Spread
- The Marlins are at +1.5 on the runline against the Braves. The Marlins are -150 to cover the spread, and the Braves are +125.
Braves vs Marlins Over/Under
- The Braves-Marlins contest on September 17 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -106 and the under at -114.
Braves vs Marlins Betting Trends
- The Braves have been favorites in 130 games this season and have come away with the win 86 times (66.2%) in those contests.
- This season Atlanta has been victorious 78 times in 112 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.
- Contests with the Braves have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 78 of 143 chances this season.
- The Braves are 80-63-0 against the spread in their 143 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Marlins have won 36 of the 79 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (45.6%).
- In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Miami has gone 21-27 (43.8%).
- In the 147 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Marlins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 68 times (68-72-7).
- The Marlins have covered 47.3% of their games this season, going 70-78-0 against the spread.
Braves Player Leaders
- Ronald Acuna Jr. has an OPS of 1.004, fueled by an OBP of .418 to go with a slugging percentage of .586. He has a .337 batting average, as well.
- He ranks fourth in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging among all qualified hitters in MLB.
- Acuna has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .364 with two home runs, three walks and five RBI.
- Matt Olson leads Atlanta in total hits (157) this season while batting .281 with 81 extra-base hits. He's slugging .617 with an on-base percentage of .388.
- He is 20th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and third in slugging among qualified hitters.
- Olson takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with four home runs, four walks and six RBI.
- Austin Riley has collected 164 base hits, an OBP of .342 and a slugging percentage of .520 this season.
- Riley takes a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with a double, two home runs, two walks and five RBI.
- Ozzie Albies has been key for Atlanta with 142 hits, an OBP of .322 plus a slugging percentage of .492.
- Albies takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .261 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBI.
Marlins Player Leaders
- Luis Arraez has a .392 on-base percentage and a .470 slugging percentage, both team-best averages for the Marlins. He's batting .351.
- Including all the qualifying players in MLB, he ranks first in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage.
- Arraez hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .300 with two doubles, four home runs, a walk and six RBI.
- Jake Burger's 110 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .245 while slugging .521 with an on-base percentage of .306.
- He is currently 103rd in batting average, 120th in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.
- Bryan De La Cruz is hitting .254 with 31 doubles, 19 home runs and 38 walks.
- Josh Bell has 24 doubles, 20 home runs and 58 walks while hitting .243.
Braves vs. Marlins Head to Head
- 9/16/2023: 11-5 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 9/15/2023: 9-6 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 8/14/2022: 3-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 7/1/2023: 7-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)
- 6/30/2023: 16-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)
- 5/4/2023: 6-3 ATL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 5/3/2023: 14-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 5/2/2023: 6-0 ATL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 4/27/2023: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 4/26/2023: 6-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
