Braves vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 16

The Atlanta Braves will face the Miami Marlins in MLB action on Saturday.

Braves vs Marlins Game Info

Atlanta Braves (96-51) vs. Miami Marlins (76-72)

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Venue: LoanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: MLB Network

Braves vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-118) | MIA: (-100)

ATL: (-118) | MIA: (-100) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+142) | MIA: +1.5 (-172)

ATL: -1.5 (+142) | MIA: +1.5 (-172) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Braves vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jared Shuster (Braves) - 4-3, 5.26 ERA vs Bryan Hoeing (Marlins) - 2-2, 4.04 ERA

The Braves will give the nod to Jared Shuster (4-3, 5.26 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Hoeing (2-2, 4.04 ERA). When Shuster starts, his team is 5-5-0 against the spread this season. When Shuster starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-4. The Marlins have a 3-3-0 ATS record in Hoeing's six starts with a set spread. The Marlins have a 2-2 record in Hoeing's four starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Braves vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (54.4%)

Braves vs Marlins Moneyline

Miami is a -100 underdog on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -118 favorite on the road.

Braves vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are +1.5 on the run line against the Braves. The Marlins are -172 to cover, and the Braves are +142.

Braves vs Marlins Over/Under

An over/under of 9.5 has been set for Braves-Marlins on September 16, with the over being -100 and the under -122.

Braves vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Braves have been favorites in 129 games this season and have come away with the win 86 times (66.7%) in those contests.

Atlanta has a record of 85-42 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -118 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Braves have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 77 of 142 chances this season.

The Braves are 80-62-0 against the spread in their 142 games that had a posted line this season.

The Marlins are 35-43 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 44.9% of those games).

Miami has a record of 28-41 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer (40.6%).

The Marlins have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 67 times this season for a 67-72-7 record against the over/under.

The Marlins have put together a 69-78-0 record against the spread this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Ronald Acuna Jr. leads Atlanta OPS (1.004) this season. He has a .337 batting average, an on-base percentage of .418, and a slugging percentage of .586.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is fourth in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.

Acuna will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .364 with two home runs, three walks and five RBI.

Matt Olson has 155 hits, which is tops among Atlanta batters this season. He's batting .279 with 80 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .612 with an on-base percentage of .385.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 21st, his on-base percentage 10th, and his slugging percentage third.

Austin Riley has collected 162 base hits, an OBP of .341 and a slugging percentage of .516 this season.

Riley has recorded a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with a double, a triple, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Ozzie Albies has been key for Atlanta with 141 hits, an OBP of .323 plus a slugging percentage of .489.

Albies has safely hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .273 with two doubles, two walks and three RBI.

Marlins Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has accumulated a .390 on-base percentage and a .463 slugging percentage, both team-high marks for the Marlins. He's batting .349.

Including all qualified players in MLB, he is first in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging percentage.

Arraez brings a six-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is batting .256 with two doubles, three home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Bryan De La Cruz has 31 doubles, 19 home runs and 38 walks while hitting .254. He's slugging .419 with an on-base percentage of .302.

He ranks 87th in batting average, 122nd in on-base percentage and 93rd in slugging percentage in the majors.

Jake Burger has racked up 107 hits, a team-best for the Marlins.

Josh Bell is hitting .240 with 24 doubles, 20 home runs and 57 walks.

Braves vs. Marlins Head to Head

9/15/2023: 9-6 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

9-6 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 10/5/2022: 12-9 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

12-9 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/4/2023: 6-3 ATL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-3 ATL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/2/2023: 6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 7/1/2023: 7-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

7-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/30/2023: 16-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

16-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 5/3/2023: 14-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

14-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/2/2023: 6-0 ATL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-0 ATL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/27/2023: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-4 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/26/2023: 6-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

