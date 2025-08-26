Braves vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 27

Odds updated as of 12:11 p.m.

The Wednesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Miami Marlins.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Braves vs Marlins Game Info

Atlanta Braves (60-72) vs. Miami Marlins (62-70)

Date: Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Wednesday, August 27, 2025 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and FDSSO

Braves vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-122) | MIA: (+104)

ATL: (-122) | MIA: (+104) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+134) | MIA: +1.5 (-162)

ATL: -1.5 (+134) | MIA: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Braves vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joey Wentz (Braves) - 4-4, 5.25 ERA vs Ryan Gusto (Marlins) - 7-6, 5.05 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Joey Wentz (4-4) to the mound, while Ryan Gusto (7-6) will take the ball for the Marlins. Wentz and his team are 2-5-0 ATS this season when he starts. Wentz's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Marlins have a 6-10-0 ATS record in Gusto's 16 starts with a set spread. The Marlins have been the moneyline underdog in three of Gusto's starts this season, and they went 1-2 in those games.

Braves vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (54.9%)

Braves vs Marlins Moneyline

The Braves vs Marlins moneyline has Atlanta as a -122 favorite, while Miami is a +104 underdog at home.

Braves vs Marlins Spread

The Braves are at the Marlins and are favored by 1.5 runs (+134 to cover) on the runline. Miami is -162 to cover.

Braves vs Marlins Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Braves-Marlins on Aug. 27, with the over at -108 and the under at -112.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Braves have been chosen as favorites in 86 games this year and have walked away with the win 44 times (51.2%) in those games.

Atlanta has a record of 39-35 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -122 or more on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over in 55 of their 126 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Braves have an against the spread mark of 53-73-0 in 126 games with a line this season.

The Marlins have won 50 of the 106 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (47.2%).

Miami has a 39-46 record (winning 45.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +104 or longer.

The Marlins have combined with opponents to go over the total 61 times this season for a 61-67-0 record against the over/under.

The Marlins have collected a 75-53-0 record ATS this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads Atlanta with 134 hits and an OBP of .361, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .443. He's batting .264.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 59th, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 73rd in slugging.

Ozzie Albies is hitting .231 with 19 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 47 walks, while slugging .344 with an on-base percentage of .300.

He is 140th in batting average, 132nd in on-base percentage and 150th in slugging in the major leagues.

Marcell Ozuna has collected 94 base hits, an OBP of .360 and a slugging percentage of .409 this season.

Michael Harris II has been key for Atlanta with 124 hits, an OBP of .272 plus a slugging percentage of .412.

Marlins Player Leaders

Xavier Edwards has a slugging percentage of .366, a team-high for the Marlins. He's batting .290 with an on-base percentage of .347.

He ranks 17th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 142nd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Otto Lopez is batting .239 with 17 doubles, 11 home runs and 41 walks. He's slugging .357 with an on-base percentage of .310.

He is 122nd in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage and 146th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Agustin Ramirez is batting .228 with 27 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 28 walks.

Eric Wagaman has 21 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 29 walks while hitting .234.

Braves vs Marlins Head to Head

8/26/2025: 11-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

11-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/25/2025: 2-1 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-1 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/10/2025: 7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/9/2025: 8-6 ATL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-6 ATL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/9/2025: 7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/8/2025: 5-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/7/2025: 8-6 ATL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

8-6 ATL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/22/2025: 5-3 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-3 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/21/2025: 7-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/20/2025: 6-2 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!