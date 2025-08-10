Braves vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 10

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The Atlanta Braves are among the MLB squads in action on Sunday, versus the Miami Marlins.

Braves vs Marlins Game Info

Atlanta Braves (49-67) vs. Miami Marlins (57-59)

Date: Sunday, August 10, 2025

Sunday, August 10, 2025 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSO and FDSFL

Braves vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-126) | MIA: (+108)

ATL: (-126) | MIA: (+108) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+152) | MIA: +1.5 (-184)

ATL: -1.5 (+152) | MIA: +1.5 (-184) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Braves vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joey Wentz (Braves) - 2-3, 5.34 ERA vs Cal Quantrill (Marlins) - 4-9, 5.21 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Joey Wentz (2-3) to the mound, while Cal Quantrill (4-9) will take the ball for the Marlins. Wentz's team has not covered in any of his four starts with a spread this season. Wentz has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. The Marlins have gone 13-8-0 against the spread when Quantrill starts. The Marlins have a 12-7 record in Quantrill's 19 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Braves vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (55.5%)

Braves vs Marlins Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Braves vs. Marlins reveal Atlanta as the favorite (-126) and Miami as the underdog (+108) on the road.

Braves vs Marlins Spread

The Braves are hosting the Marlins and are favored by 1.5 runs (+152 to cover) on the runline. Miami is -184 to cover.

Braves vs Marlins Over/Under

The Braves-Marlins game on Aug. 10 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Braves vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Braves have won in 40, or 50.6%, of the 79 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Atlanta has a record of 32-33 when favored by -126 or more this year.

Contests with the Braves have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 47 of 111 chances this season.

The Braves have an against the spread record of 46-65-0 in 111 games with a line this season.

The Marlins are 46-48 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 48.9% of those games).

Miami is 35-39 (winning 47.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

The Marlins have played in 112 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 52 times (52-60-0).

The Marlins have put together a 67-45-0 record against the spread this season (covering 59.8% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has 115 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .445, both of which lead Atlanta hitters this season. He has a .260 batting average and an on-base percentage of .360.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 74th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 68th in slugging.

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta with an OBP of .366 this season while batting .236 with 74 walks and 44 runs scored. He's slugging .402.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average places him 126th, his on-base percentage 21st, and his slugging percentage 102nd.

Ozzie Albies has collected 97 base hits, an OBP of .299 and a slugging percentage of .320 this season.

Michael Harris II has 11 home runs, 54 RBI and a batting average of .237 this season.

Harris takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .250 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBIs.

Marlins Player Leaders

Kyle Stowers has a team-best OBP (.366), while leading the Marlins in hits (110). He's batting .289 and slugging.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 18th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage.

Xavier Edwards paces his team with a .366 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .300 with an on-base percentage of .361.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him eighth, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 142nd in slugging.

Otto Lopez is batting .245 with 15 doubles, 11 home runs and 37 walks.

Agustin Ramirez is hitting .237 with 24 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 24 walks.

Braves vs Marlins Head to Head

8/9/2025: 7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/8/2025: 5-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/7/2025: 8-6 ATL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

8-6 ATL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/22/2025: 5-3 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-3 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/21/2025: 7-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/20/2025: 6-2 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

6-2 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/5/2025: 4-0 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

4-0 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 4/4/2025: 10-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

10-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 9/22/2024: 5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 9/21/2024: 6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

