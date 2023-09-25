Braves vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 26

Odds updated as of 6:25 PM

In MLB action on Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves face the Chicago Cubs.

Braves vs Cubs Game Info

Atlanta Braves (100-56) vs. Chicago Cubs (82-74)

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: TBS

Braves vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-152) | CHC: (+128)

ATL: (-152) | CHC: (+128) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+136) | CHC: +1.5 (-164)

ATL: -1.5 (+136) | CHC: +1.5 (-164) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Braves vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder (Braves) - 12-4, 3.63 ERA vs Justin Steele (Cubs) - 16-5, 3.32 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Bryce Elder (12-4) to the mound, while Steele (16-5) will get the nod for the Cubs. Elder's team is 16-13-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Elder starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 16-8. The Cubs are 14-15-0 against the spread when Steele starts. The Cubs have been the underdog on the moneyline in nine of Steele's starts this season, and they went 5-4 in those matchups.

Braves vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (50.8%)

Braves vs Cubs Moneyline

Chicago is a +128 underdog on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -152 favorite at home.

Braves vs Cubs Spread

The Cubs are +1.5 on the run line against the Braves. The Cubs are -164 to cover, and the Braves are +136.

Braves vs Cubs Over/Under

Braves versus Cubs, on September 26, has an over/under of 9.5, with the over being -100 and the under -122.

Braves vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Braves have been chosen as favorites in 138 games this year and have walked away with the win 90 times (65.2%) in those games.

Atlanta has a record of 71-28 when favored by -152 or more this year.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 84 of their 151 opportunities.

The Braves are 84-67-0 against the spread in their 151 games that had a posted line this season.

The Cubs are 28-34 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 45.2% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +128 or longer, Chicago has gone 13-10 (56.5%).

The Cubs have combined with opponents to go over the total 73 times this season for a 73-71-5 record against the over/under.

The Cubs have a 69-80-0 record ATS this season (covering 46.3% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Ronald Acuna Jr. leads Atlanta OPS (1.010) this season. He has a .336 batting average, an on-base percentage of .415, and a slugging percentage of .595.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is fourth in slugging.

Acuna hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Matt Olson leads Atlanta with 166 hits. He is batting .281 this season and has 83 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .606 with an on-base percentage of .388.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 20th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage.

Olson brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Ozzie Albies is batting .273 with a .504 slugging percentage and 104 RBI this year.

Austin Riley has been key for Atlanta with 173 hits, an OBP of .346 plus a slugging percentage of .520.

Riley has hit safely in five games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .450 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and six RBI.

Cubs Player Leaders

Cody Bellinger has racked up 146 hits, a team-best for the Cubs. He's batting .305 and slugging .531 with an on-base percentage of .355.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he is seventh in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage.

Nico Hoerner paces his team with a .390 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .287 with an on-base percentage of .351.

His batting average ranks 15th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 37th, and he is 109th in slugging.

Ian Happ a has .362 on-base percentage to pace the Cubs.

Seiya Suzuki has 29 doubles, five triples, 20 home runs and 56 walks while batting .283.

Braves vs Cubs Head to Head

4/26/2022: 3-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

3-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 8/4/2023: 8-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

8-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/19/2022: 6-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/18/2022: 6-3 CHC (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

6-3 CHC (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 6/17/2022: 1-0 CHC (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

1-0 CHC (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 8/6/2023: 6-4 CHC (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-4 CHC (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/5/2023: 8-6 CHC (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-6 CHC (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/28/2022: 5-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

5-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 4/27/2022: 6-3 CHC (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

