Brandon Aiyuk Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Rams

Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers will play the Los Angeles Rams -- whose passing defense was ranked 21st in the league last year (226 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Aiyuk vs. Rams Game Info

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.20

8.20 Projected Receiving Yards: 57.39

57.39 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.42

Projections provided by numberFire

Aiyuk 2022 Fantasy Performance

Aiyuk was one of the top fantasy producers at his position, with 149.8 points (8.8 per game) -- 15th at his position, 64th in the league.

Aiyuk picked up 129 yards receiving, on eight catches (eight targets), with two touchdowns and 24.9 fantasy points in his one game so far this season.

Aiyuk accumulated 20.3 fantasy points -- eight receptions, 83 yards and two touchdowns -- in his best performance last year, in Week 6 versus the Atlanta Falcons.

In Week 17 against the Las Vegas Raiders, Aiyuk posted 17.7 fantasy points (his second-highest total last season), with these numbers: nine receptions, 101 yards and one touchdown.

In his worst game of the season -- Week 3 versus the Philadelphia Eagles -- Aiyuk ended up with 1.0 fantasy points. His stat line was: one catch, 10 yards, on one target.

In Week 15 against the Seattle Seahawks, Aiyuk collected 1.9 fantasy points (his second-lowest total of the year), via this stat line: two receptions, 19 yards, on four targets.

Rams Defensive Performance

Last year, Los Angeles allowed three quarterbacks to rack up over 300 passing yards in a game.

The Rams allowed at least one passing touchdown to 14 opposing QBs last season.

Against Los Angeles last season, six players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

Versus the Rams last year, three players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Los Angeles let seven players pile up over 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

In terms of pass defense, the Rams gave up a touchdown reception to 23 players last season.

Los Angeles didn't give up more than one receiving TD to any opposing player last season.

Looking at run D, the Rams allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to two players last season.

On the ground, Los Angeles allowed nine players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

The Rams allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to three players last year.

