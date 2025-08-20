2025 Bowling Green Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

As part of their 2025 schedule, the Bowling Green Falcons square off against Louisville on Sept. 20 in what is expected to be a difficult matchup. For the remainder of the Falcons' college football schedule, keep reading.

Bowling Green 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Lafayette Aug. 28 - - - 2 @ Cincinnati Sept. 6 - - - 3 Liberty Sept. 13 - - - 4 @ Louisville Sept. 20 - - - 5 @ Ohio Sept. 27 - - - 7 Toledo Oct. 11 - - - 8 Central Michigan Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Bowling Green 2025 Schedule Insights

The Falcons have five teams who made a bowl game last year on their schedule in 2025.

Bowling Green will play six teams this season that went over .500 in 2024. That schedule will pair them against one team that ended with nine or more victories and two squads with less than four wins last year.

Bowling Green Betting Insights (2024)

Bowling Green compiled a 6-7-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Falcons games.

Bowling Green won 60% of the games last season when it was favored on the moneyline (6-4).

