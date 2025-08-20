2025 Boston College Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

To open the 2025 campaign, the Boston College Eagles play Fordham, an FCS opponent, on Aug. 30. Below, you can see the rest of the Eagles' college football schedule for the upcoming season.

Boston College 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Fordham Aug. 30 - - - 2 @ Michigan State Sept. 6 - - - 3 @ Stanford Sept. 13 - - - 5 California Sept. 27 - - - 6 @ Pittsburgh Oct. 4 - - - 7 Clemson Oct. 11 - - - 8 UConn Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Boston College 2025 Schedule Insights

Based on opponents' combined win total last year (86), Boston College has the 13th-toughest schedule in college football.

In terms of difficulty, based on their opponents' projected win total this season, the Eagles will be playing the 37th-ranked schedule this year.

Using its ACC opponents' combined win total last season, Boston College will be playing the 31st-ranked conference schedule in terms of difficulty.

The Eagles' schedule in 2025 features nine returning teams who played in a bowl game.

Boston College has nine games scheduled against teams that put up winning records in 2024, including four teams that had nine or more wins and two with less than four wins last year.

Boston College Betting Insights (2024)

Boston College covered eight times in 13 games with a spread last season.

Last season, seven Eagles games hit the over.

Boston College won all four of the games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season.

