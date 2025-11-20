Boise State vs Colorado State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025

The Boise State Broncos versus the Colorado State Rams is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Boise State vs Colorado State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Boise State: (-800) | Colorado State: (+570)

Boise State: (-800) | Colorado State: (+570) Spread: Boise State: -16.5 (-104) | Colorado State: +16.5 (-118)

Boise State: -16.5 (-104) | Colorado State: +16.5 (-118) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Boise State vs Colorado State Betting Trends

Boise State is 6-4-0 against the spread this season.

Boise State has two wins ATS (2-2) as a 16.5-point or higher favorite in 2025.

This year, five of Boise State's 10 games have hit the over.

Colorado State is 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

Colorado State is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 16.5-point underdog or more this year.

Colorado State has seen three of its 10 games hit the over.

Boise State vs Colorado State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Broncos win (95.3%)

Boise State vs Colorado State Point Spread

Colorado State is the underdog by 16.5 points against Boise State. Colorado State is -104 to cover the spread, and Boise State is -118.

Boise State vs Colorado State Over/Under

Boise State versus Colorado State, on Nov. 22, has an over/under of 44.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Boise State vs Colorado State Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Boise State-Colorado State, Boise State is the favorite at -800, and Colorado State is +570.

Boise State vs. Colorado State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Boise State 29.6 59 23.3 54 55.5 10 Colorado State 18.0 126 27.9 89 51.7 10

Boise State vs. Colorado State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 22, 2025

Saturday, November 22, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Stadium: Albertsons Stadium

