Boise State vs Appalachian State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025

In college football action on Saturday, the Boise State Broncos play the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

Boise State vs Appalachian State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Boise State: (-671) | Appalachian State: (+470)

Boise State: (-671) | Appalachian State: (+470) Spread: Boise State: -16.5 (-108) | Appalachian State: +16.5 (-112)

Boise State: -16.5 (-108) | Appalachian State: +16.5 (-112) Total: 61.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Boise State vs Appalachian State Betting Trends

Boise State has won twice against the spread this year.

Boise State has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 16.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Two of three Boise State games have gone over the point total this season.

Appalachian State has but one win versus the spread this year.

One Appalachian State game (out of three) has hit the over this year.

Boise State vs Appalachian State Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Broncos win (91.4%)

Boise State vs Appalachian State Point Spread

Boise State is a 16.5-point favorite against Appalachian State. Boise State is -108 to cover the spread, and Appalachian State is -112.

Boise State vs Appalachian State Over/Under

An over/under of 61.5 has been set for Boise State-Appalachian State on Sept. 27, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Boise State vs Appalachian State Moneyline

Appalachian State is the underdog, +470 on the moneyline, while Boise State is a -671 favorite.

Boise State vs. Appalachian State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Boise State 35.7 76 28.3 66 57.8 3 Appalachian State 25.3 113 20.7 38 53.5 3

Boise State vs. Appalachian State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 27, 2025

Saturday, September 27, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Stadium: Albertsons Stadium

