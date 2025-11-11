Bo Nix Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Chiefs

In Week 11 (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET), QB Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos will meet the Kansas City Chiefs, who have the seventh-ranked passing defense in the league (187.2 yards allowed per game).

Is Nix a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Chiefs? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

Bo Nix Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.2

16.2 Projected Passing Yards: 218.09

218.09 Projected Passing TDs: 1.31

1.31 Projected Rushing Yards: 25.34

25.34 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.21

Projections provided by numberFire

Nix Fantasy Performance

With 185.5 fantasy points in 2025 (18.6 per game), Nix is the eighth-ranked player at the QB position and ninth among all players.

During his last three games, Nix has compiled 570 passing yards (53-of-94) for seven passing TDs with four picks, leading to 48.1 fantasy points (16.0 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 33 yards rushing on nine carries.

Nix has tallied 101.5 fantasy points (20.3 per game) in his last five games, as he's amassed 1,023 yards on 99-of-174 passing, with 10 touchdowns and four picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 105 rushing yards on 19 carries with two TDs.

The high point of Nix's fantasy season so far was Week 7 against the New York Giants, when he caught zero balls on targets for zero yards, good for 40.0 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Bo Nix had his worst game of the season last week against the Las Vegas Raiders, when he posted 5.8 fantasy points -- 16-of-28 (57.1%), 150 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs.

Chiefs Defensive Performance

One player has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Kansas City this year.

A total of Six players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Chiefs this year.

A total of two players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against Kansas City this year.

The Chiefs have allowed at least three passing touchdowns to only one opposing QB this season.

A total of one player has put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Kansas City this season.

The Chiefs have allowed eight players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

Just one player has caught more than one touchdown pass versus Kansas City this year.

One player has put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Chiefs this year.

Kansas City has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to seven players this year.

A total of Two players have run for more than one touchdown against the Chiefs this year.

