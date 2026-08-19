Bo Nix 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Bo Nix is the 15th-ranked quarterback (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2026 season, after putting up 304.8 fantasy points a year ago (seventh among all NFL QBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Denver Broncos player, scroll down.

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Bo Nix Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Nix's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 259.6 9 8 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 245.0 19 18

Bo Nix 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Nix finished with 40.0 fantasy points -- 27-of-50 (54%), 279 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs; 5 carries, 48 yards, 2 TDs. That was in Week 7 versus the New York Giants. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 Titans 6.8 25-for-40 176 1 2 0 Week 2 @Colts 20.2 22-for-30 206 3 1 0 Week 3 @Chargers 13.4 14-for-25 153 1 0 0 Week 4 Bengals 25.7 29-for-42 326 2 1 1 Week 5 @Eagles 17.9 24-for-39 242 1 0 0 Week 6 @Jets 13.4 19-for-30 174 1 0 0 Week 7 Giants 40.0 27-for-50 279 2 0 2 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Bo Nix and the Broncos Receiving Corps

Nix threw for 3,931 yards last season (231.2 per game) while completing 63.4% of his passes (388-of-612), with 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Below is a look at how several of Nix's potential targets for the upcoming slate performed in 2025:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Courtland Sutton 124 74 1017 7 17 Jaylen Waddle 100 64 910 6 11 Troy Franklin 104 65 709 6 18

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