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Bo Nix 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Bo Nix 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Bo Nix is the 15th-ranked quarterback (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2026 season, after putting up 304.8 fantasy points a year ago (seventh among all NFL QBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Denver Broncos player, scroll down.

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Bo Nix Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Nix's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points259.698
2026 Projected Fantasy Points245.01918

Bo Nix 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Nix finished with 40.0 fantasy points -- 27-of-50 (54%), 279 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs; 5 carries, 48 yards, 2 TDs. That was in Week 7 versus the New York Giants. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
Week 1Titans6.825-for-40176120
Week 2@Colts20.222-for-30206310
Week 3@Chargers13.414-for-25153100
Week 4Bengals25.729-for-42326211
Week 5@Eagles17.924-for-39242100
Week 6@Jets13.419-for-30174100
Week 7Giants40.027-for-50279202

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Bo Nix and the Broncos Receiving Corps

Nix threw for 3,931 yards last season (231.2 per game) while completing 63.4% of his passes (388-of-612), with 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Below is a look at how several of Nix's potential targets for the upcoming slate performed in 2025:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Courtland Sutton124741017717
Jaylen Waddle10064910611
Troy Franklin10465709618

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