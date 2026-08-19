Bo Nix 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Bo Nix is the 15th-ranked quarterback (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2026 season, after putting up 304.8 fantasy points a year ago (seventh among all NFL QBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Denver Broncos player, scroll down.
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Bo Nix Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Nix's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|259.6
|9
|8
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|245.0
|19
|18
Bo Nix 2025 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season, Nix finished with 40.0 fantasy points -- 27-of-50 (54%), 279 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs; 5 carries, 48 yards, 2 TDs. That was in Week 7 versus the New York Giants. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Titans
|6.8
|25-for-40
|176
|1
|2
|0
|Week 2
|@Colts
|20.2
|22-for-30
|206
|3
|1
|0
|Week 3
|@Chargers
|13.4
|14-for-25
|153
|1
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Bengals
|25.7
|29-for-42
|326
|2
|1
|1
|Week 5
|@Eagles
|17.9
|24-for-39
|242
|1
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Jets
|13.4
|19-for-30
|174
|1
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Giants
|40.0
|27-for-50
|279
|2
|0
|2
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Bo Nix and the Broncos Receiving Corps
Nix threw for 3,931 yards last season (231.2 per game) while completing 63.4% of his passes (388-of-612), with 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Below is a look at how several of Nix's potential targets for the upcoming slate performed in 2025:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Courtland Sutton
|124
|74
|1017
|7
|17
|Jaylen Waddle
|100
|64
|910
|6
|11
|Troy Franklin
|104
|65
|709
|6
|18
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