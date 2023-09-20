Blue Jays vs Yankees Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 20

Odds updated as of 3:32 PM

On Wednesday in the MLB, the Toronto Blue Jays are up against the New York Yankees.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Blue Jays vs Yankees Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (84-67) vs. New York Yankees (76-75)

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: Amazon Prime Video

Blue Jays vs Yankees Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-124) | NYY: (+106)

TOR: (-124) | NYY: (+106) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+134) | NYY: +1.5 (-162)

TOR: -1.5 (+134) | NYY: +1.5 (-162) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Blue Jays vs Yankees Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 11-9, 3.40 ERA vs Michael King (Yankees) - 4-6, 2.77 ERA

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Kevin Gausman (11-9, 3.40 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Yankees will counter with King (4-6, 2.77 ERA). Gausman's team is 10-19-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Gausman's team has won 53.6% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (15-13). The Yankees have a 2-3-0 record against the spread in King's starts. The Yankees were the underdog on the moneyline for two King starts this season -- they split the games.

Blue Jays vs Yankees Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (52.8%)

Blue Jays vs Yankees Moneyline

New York is the underdog, +106 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -124 favorite despite being on the road.

Blue Jays vs Yankees Spread

The Yankees are hosting the Blue Jays, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Yankees are +134 to cover the spread, and the Blue Jays are -162.

Blue Jays vs Yankees Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Blue Jays-Yankees game on September 20, with the over available at -100 and the under at -122.

Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees on FanDuel today!

Blue Jays vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been favorites in 110 games this season and have come away with the win 60 times (54.5%) in those contests.

This season Toronto has been victorious 49 times in 91 chances when named as a favorite of at least -124 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Blue Jays have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 63 of 150 chances this season.

The Blue Jays are 69-81-0 against the spread in their 150 games that had a posted line this season.

The Yankees have won 25 of the 57 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (43.9%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer, New York has an 18-26 record (winning 40.9% of its games).

The Yankees have had an over/under set by bookmakers 149 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 67 of those games (67-76-6).

The Yankees have put together a 74-75-0 record ATS this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto with an OBP of .342 this season while batting .264 with 60 walks and 71 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .440.

Among qualified hitters, he is 69th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 70th in slugging.

George Springer has 22 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 58 walks. He's batting .256 and slugging .404 with an on-base percentage of .329.

He ranks 81st in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and 102nd in slugging among qualified hitters.

Springer heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .143 with a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Bo Bichette leads Toronto in slugging percentage (.472) and total hits (158) this season.

Whit Merrifield has been key for Toronto with 145 hits, an OBP of .321 plus a slugging percentage of .390.

Merrifield brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .188 with two walks and an RBI.

Yankees Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres has accumulated 152 hits with a .345 on-base percentage and a .462 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Yankees. He's batting .272.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 39th, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 51st in slugging.

Aaron Judge is hitting .257 with 12 doubles, 32 home runs and 78 walks. He's slugging .577 with an on-base percentage of .394.

Anthony Volpe is batting .210 with 20 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs and 50 walks.

DJ LeMahieu has 22 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 53 walks while batting .244.

Blue Jays vs. Yankees Head to Head

9/19/2023: 7-1 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-1 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/23/2023: 5-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/18/2023: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-2 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/17/2023: 3-0 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-0 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/16/2023: 6-3 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

6-3 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/15/2023: 7-4 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

7-4 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/22/2023: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 4/21/2023: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-1 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/28/2022: 8-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/27/2022: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!