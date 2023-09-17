Blue Jays vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 17

Odds updated as of 11:29 AM

The MLB schedule on Sunday includes the Toronto Blue Jays taking on the Boston Red Sox.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (82-67) vs. Boston Red Sox (74-75)

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: MLB Network

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-142) | BOS: (+120)

TOR: (-142) | BOS: (+120) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+142) | BOS: +1.5 (-172)

TOR: -1.5 (+142) | BOS: +1.5 (-172) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hyun-Jin Ryu (Blue Jays) - 3-3, 2.93 ERA vs Nick Pivetta (Red Sox) - 9-9, 4.56 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Hyun-Jin Ryu (3-3) to the mound, while Pivetta (9-9) will get the nod for the Red Sox. Ryu and his team are 5-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. Ryu's team is 5-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Red Sox are 5-8-0 ATS in Pivetta's 13 starts that had a set spread. The Red Sox have been the moneyline underdog in nine of Pivetta's starts this season, and they went 4-5 in those games.

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (59.5%)

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Moneyline

Boston is the underdog, +120 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -142 favorite at home.

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are +1.5 on the run line against the Blue Jays. The Red Sox are -172 to cover, and the Blue Jays are +142.

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Blue Jays-Red Sox contest on September 17, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox on FanDuel today!

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been chosen as favorites in 109 games this year and have walked away with the win 59 times (54.1%) in those games.

Toronto has a record of 38-32 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -142 or more on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over in 62 of their 148 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Blue Jays are 68-80-0 against the spread in their 148 games that had a posted line this season.

The Red Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline 72 total times this season. They've finished 34-38 in those games.

Boston has a 19-14 record (winning 57.6% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

The Red Sox have played in 147 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 77 times (77-65-5).

The Red Sox have a 70-77-0 record against the spread this season (covering 47.6% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 150 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .345. He has a .267 batting average and a slugging percentage of .445.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 55th, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 72nd in slugging.

Guerrero hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with three home runs, three walks and six RBI.

George Springer is hitting .254 with 22 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 57 walks, while slugging .399 with an on-base percentage of .327.

His batting average is 86th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 75th, and his slugging percentage 108th.

Whit Merrifield is batting .278 with a .390 slugging percentage and 63 RBI this year.

Merrifield has logged a hit or more in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .188 with two walks and an RBI.

Bo Bichette leads Toronto in slugging percentage (.470) and total hits (156) this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has 147 hits with a .512 slugging percentage, both team-best marks for the Red Sox. He's batting .272 and with an on-base percentage of .348.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is 13th in slugging.

Justin Turner's .474 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .283 with an on-base percentage of .353.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 16th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage.

Masataka Yoshida is hitting .286 with 29 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 34 walks.

Alex Verdugo is batting .267 with 36 doubles, five triples, 13 home runs and 42 walks.

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Head to Head

9/16/2023: 4-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/15/2023: 3-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/6/2023: 13-1 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

13-1 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/5/2023: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/4/2023: 7-3 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

7-3 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 10/2/2022: 6-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

6-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 7/2/2023: 5-4 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

5-4 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 7/1/2023: 7-6 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

7-6 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 6/30/2023: 5-0 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-0 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/4/2023: 11-5 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

New FanDuel Sportsbook Users: Bet $5 and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

NFL Sunday Ticket Offer ends 9/18/23. No refunds. Terms and embargoes apply. $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket, not YouTube TV. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Commercial Use Excluded.