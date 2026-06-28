Blue Jays vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 28
Odds updated as of 1:12 p.m.
On Sunday in MLB, the Toronto Blue Jays are up against the Texas Rangers.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Blue Jays vs Rangers Game Info
- Toronto Blue Jays (39-44) vs. Texas Rangers (41-42)
- Date: Sunday, June 28, 2026
- Time: 1:37 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario
- Coverage: SNET and RSN
Blue Jays vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: TOR: (-126) | TEX: (+108)
- Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+164) | TEX: +1.5 (-200)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)
Blue Jays vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Shane Bieber (Blue Jays) - 0-0, 9.82 ERA vs Kumar Rocker (Rangers) - 2-6, 4.14 ERA
The Blue Jays will give the nod to Shane Bieber against the Rangers and Kumar Rocker (2-6). Bieber and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Bieber's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Rangers have a 6-6-0 record against the spread in Rocker's starts. The Rangers are 2-4 in Rocker's six starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.
Blue Jays vs Rangers Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rangers win (58.6%)
Blue Jays vs Rangers Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Blue Jays vs. Rangers reveal Toronto as the favorite (-126) and Texas as the underdog (+108) on the road.
Blue Jays vs Rangers Spread
- The Blue Jays are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Rangers. The Blue Jays are +164 to cover, and the Rangers are -200.
Blue Jays vs Rangers Over/Under
- An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Blue Jays-Rangers on June 28, with the over being -124 and the under +102.
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Blue Jays vs Rangers Betting Trends
- The Blue Jays have been favorites in 46 games this season and have come away with the win 25 times (54.3%) in those contests.
- This season Toronto has been victorious 15 times in 30 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.
- The Blue Jays' games have gone over the total in 44 of their 82 opportunities.
- The Blue Jays are 40-42-0 against the spread in their 82 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Rangers have been the moneyline underdog 39 total times this season. They've finished 18-21 in those games.
- Texas is 9-12 (winning 42.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.
- In the 82 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Rangers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 38 times (38-39-5).
- The Rangers have put together a 40-42-0 record ATS this season (covering 48.8% of the time).
Blue Jays Player Leaders
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 79 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .352. He has a .271 batting average and a slugging percentage of .354.
- He ranks 46th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage, and 134th in slugging among qualified batters in baseball.
- Ernie Clement has an OPS of .769, fueled by an OBP of .323 and a team-best slugging percentage of .446 this season. He's batting .303.
- He is eighth in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging among qualifying hitters.
- Clement has picked up a hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .500 with a double and a walk.
- Kazuma Okamoto has 71 hits and is batting .241 this season.
- Daulton Varsho has seven home runs, 22 RBI and a batting average of .258 this season.
Rangers Player Leaders
- Josh Jung has a team-best OBP (.353) and slugging percentage (.431). He's batting .291.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he is 16th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 44th and he is 76th in slugging.
- Jake Burger is hitting .259 with 14 doubles, 14 home runs and 26 walks. He's slugging .451 with an on-base percentage of .322.
- Including all qualified players, he ranks 71st in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging percentage.
- Brandon Nimmo has 20 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 27 walks while hitting .263.
- Ezequiel Duran is hitting .267 with 15 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 21 walks.
Blue Jays vs Rangers Head to Head
- 6/27/2026: 7-4 TEX (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)
- 6/26/2026: 5-4 TEX (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 6/25/2026: 6-5 TEX (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 8/17/2025: 10-4 TEX (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 8/16/2025: 14-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
- 8/15/2025: 6-5 TOR (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 5/28/2025: 2-0 TOR (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 5/27/2025: 2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 5/26/2025: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 9/19/2024: 4-0 TOR (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
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