Blue Jays vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 28

Odds updated as of 1:12 p.m.

On Sunday in MLB, the Toronto Blue Jays are up against the Texas Rangers.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Blue Jays vs Rangers Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (39-44) vs. Texas Rangers (41-42)

Date: Sunday, June 28, 2026

Sunday, June 28, 2026 Time: 1:37 p.m. ET

1:37 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and RSN

Blue Jays vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-126) | TEX: (+108)

TOR: (-126) | TEX: (+108) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+164) | TEX: +1.5 (-200)

TOR: -1.5 (+164) | TEX: +1.5 (-200) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Blue Jays vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shane Bieber (Blue Jays) - 0-0, 9.82 ERA vs Kumar Rocker (Rangers) - 2-6, 4.14 ERA

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Shane Bieber against the Rangers and Kumar Rocker (2-6). Bieber and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Bieber's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Rangers have a 6-6-0 record against the spread in Rocker's starts. The Rangers are 2-4 in Rocker's six starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Blue Jays vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (58.6%)

Blue Jays vs Rangers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Blue Jays vs. Rangers reveal Toronto as the favorite (-126) and Texas as the underdog (+108) on the road.

Blue Jays vs Rangers Spread

The Blue Jays are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Rangers. The Blue Jays are +164 to cover, and the Rangers are -200.

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Blue Jays-Rangers on June 28, with the over being -124 and the under +102.

Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. Texas Rangers on FanDuel today!

Blue Jays vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been favorites in 46 games this season and have come away with the win 25 times (54.3%) in those contests.

This season Toronto has been victorious 15 times in 30 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays' games have gone over the total in 44 of their 82 opportunities.

The Blue Jays are 40-42-0 against the spread in their 82 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rangers have been the moneyline underdog 39 total times this season. They've finished 18-21 in those games.

Texas is 9-12 (winning 42.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

In the 82 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Rangers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 38 times (38-39-5).

The Rangers have put together a 40-42-0 record ATS this season (covering 48.8% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 79 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .352. He has a .271 batting average and a slugging percentage of .354.

He ranks 46th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage, and 134th in slugging among qualified batters in baseball.

Ernie Clement has an OPS of .769, fueled by an OBP of .323 and a team-best slugging percentage of .446 this season. He's batting .303.

He is eighth in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Clement has picked up a hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .500 with a double and a walk.

Kazuma Okamoto has 71 hits and is batting .241 this season.

Daulton Varsho has seven home runs, 22 RBI and a batting average of .258 this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Jung has a team-best OBP (.353) and slugging percentage (.431). He's batting .291.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 16th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 44th and he is 76th in slugging.

Jake Burger is hitting .259 with 14 doubles, 14 home runs and 26 walks. He's slugging .451 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 71st in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging percentage.

Brandon Nimmo has 20 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 27 walks while hitting .263.

Ezequiel Duran is hitting .267 with 15 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 21 walks.

Blue Jays vs Rangers Head to Head

6/27/2026: 7-4 TEX (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

7-4 TEX (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 6/26/2026: 5-4 TEX (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-4 TEX (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/25/2026: 6-5 TEX (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-5 TEX (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/17/2025: 10-4 TEX (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-4 TEX (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/16/2025: 14-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

14-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/15/2025: 6-5 TOR (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-5 TOR (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/28/2025: 2-0 TOR (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

2-0 TOR (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/27/2025: 2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/26/2025: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

2-1 TOR (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/19/2024: 4-0 TOR (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

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