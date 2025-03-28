Blue Jays vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 28

Odds updated as of 3:18 p.m.

The Toronto Blue Jays versus the Baltimore Orioles is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Blue Jays vs Orioles Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (0-1) vs. Baltimore Orioles (1-0)

Date: Friday, March 28, 2025

Friday, March 28, 2025 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: Apple TV+

Blue Jays vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-126) | BAL: (+108)

TOR: (-126) | BAL: (+108) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+158) | BAL: +1.5 (-192)

TOR: -1.5 (+158) | BAL: +1.5 (-192) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Blue Jays vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Charlie Morton (Orioles) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Blue Jays will look to Kevin Gausman versus the Orioles and Charlie Morton. In 31 games he pitched with a spread last season, Gausman and his team finished with a 17-14-0 record ATS. Gausman and his team won 63.2% of the games he started as the moneyline favorite last season, with a record of 12-7. Last season when Morton pitched his team went 12-18-0 against the spread. Morton's team went 1-6 in games he pitched when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.

Blue Jays vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Orioles win (54.2%)

Blue Jays vs Orioles Moneyline

Toronto is the favorite, -126 on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a +108 underdog on the road.

Blue Jays vs Orioles Spread

The Blue Jays are hosting the Orioles and are favored by 1.5 runs (+158 to cover) on the runline. Baltimore is -192 to cover.

Blue Jays versus Orioles, on March 28, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Blue Jays vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Blue Jays were victorious in 42, or 55.3%, of the 76 contests they were chosen as favorites last season.

Last year, Toronto won 25 of 46 games when listed as at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents hit the over in 77 of their 157 games with a total last season.

The Orioles won 55.3% of the games last season they were the underdog on the moneyline (21-17).

Baltimore went 12-9 in games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer (57.1%).

The Orioles combined with their opponents to go over the total 85 times last season for an 85-63-7 record against the over/under.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had 199 base hits and an OBP of .396 to go with a slugging percentage of .544 last season.

Anthony Santander slashed .235/.308/.506 and finished with an OPS of .814.

Last season, George Springer finished with 19 home runs, 56 RBI and a batting average of .220 last season.

Andres Gimenez slashed .252/.298/.340 and finished with an OPS of .638.

Orioles Player Leaders

Adley Rutschman hit .250 with 21 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 58 walks a season ago.

Ryan O'Hearn hit .264 with 21 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 46 walks.

Cedric Mullins had 16 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 41 walks while batting .234 last season.

Colton Cowser hit .242 with 24 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs and 52 walks.

Blue Jays vs Orioles Head to Head

3/27/2025: 12-2 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

12-2 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/8/2024: 7-6 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-6 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/7/2024: 7-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/6/2024: 5-2 TOR (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

5-2 TOR (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/31/2024: 10-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

10-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 7/30/2024: 6-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

6-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 7/29/2024: 11-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

11-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/6/2024: 6-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/5/2024: 3-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/4/2024: 10-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!