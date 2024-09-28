Blue Jays vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 28

Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the Toronto Blue Jays taking on the Miami Marlins.

Blue Jays vs Marlins Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (74-86) vs. Miami Marlins (60-100)

Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024

Saturday, September 28, 2024 Time: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET

Blue Jays vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-166) | MIA: (+140)

TOR: (-166) | MIA: (+140) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+128) | MIA: +1.5 (-154)

TOR: -1.5 (+128) | MIA: +1.5 (-154) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Blue Jays vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yariel Rodriguez (Blue Jays) - 1-7, 4.41 ERA vs Xzavion Curry (Marlins) - 1-2, 5.02 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Yariel Rodriguez (1-7) to the mound, while Xzavion Curry (1-2) will take the ball for the Marlins. Rodriguez and his team are 9-10-0 ATS this season when he starts. Rodriguez's team has won 60% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-2). The Marlins are 1-3-0 against the spread when Curry starts. The Marlins were named the moneyline underdog for one Curry start this season -- they won.

Blue Jays vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jays win (59.1%)

Blue Jays vs Marlins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Marlins-Blue Jays, Miami is the underdog at +140, and Toronto is -166 playing at home.

Blue Jays vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are +1.5 on the spread (-154 to cover), and Toronto is +128 to cover the runline.

The Blue Jays-Marlins game on Sept. 28 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Blue Jays vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been favorites in 74 games this season and have come away with the win 42 times (56.8%) in those contests.

This season Toronto has been victorious 13 times in 18 chances when named as a favorite of at least -166 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 76 of their 155 opportunities.

The Blue Jays are 78-77-0 against the spread in their 155 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Marlins have a 56-85 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 39.7% of those games).

Miami has a 28-46 record (winning only 37.8% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +140 or longer.

The Marlins have played in 159 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 85 times (85-67-7).

The Marlins have collected a 75-84-0 record ATS this season (covering 47.2% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto with 199 hits and an OBP of .398, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .549. He's batting .326.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks second in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.

Guerrero has recorded at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with two doubles, a walk and four RBI.

George Springer has 19 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 59 walks. He's batting .220 and slugging .371 with an on-base percentage of .302.

His batting average ranks 122nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 110th, and his slugging percentage 114th.

Springer has picked up a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .136 with a double and a walk.

Ernie Clement is batting .265 with a .412 slugging percentage and 51 RBI this year.

Clement has recorded a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Spencer Horwitz has 12 home runs, 40 RBI and a batting average of .268 this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Jake Burger has accumulated a team-high slugging percentage (.464) while leading the Marlins in hits (132). He's batting .251 and with an on-base percentage of .302.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he is 71st in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.

Burger brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .360 with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBI.

Jesus Sanchez leads his team with a .313 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .251 while slugging .419.

Including all qualifying players, he is 71st in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage and 71st in slugging percentage.

Otto Lopez has 22 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 walks while hitting .268.

Xavier Edwards is hitting .327 with 11 doubles, five triples, a home run and 32 walks.

Blue Jays vs Marlins Head to Head

9/27/2024: 15-5 MIA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

15-5 MIA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 6/21/2023: 6-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/20/2023: 2-0 TOR (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-0 TOR (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/19/2023: 11-0 MIA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

