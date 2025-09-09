Blue Jays vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 9
Odds updated as of 5:16 a.m.
Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Houston Astros.
Blue Jays vs Astros Game Info
- Toronto Blue Jays (82-61) vs. Houston Astros (78-66)
- Date: Tuesday, September 9, 2025
- Time: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario
- Coverage: SNET and SCHN
Blue Jays vs Astros Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: TOR: (-156) | HOU: (+132)
- Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+136) | HOU: +1.5 (-164)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Blue Jays vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: José Berrios (Blue Jays) - 9-5, 4.02 ERA vs Luis Garcia (Astros) - 1-0, 4.50 ERA
The Blue Jays will give the nod to Jose Berrios (9-5, 4.02 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Astros will turn to Luis Garcia (1-0, 4.50 ERA). Berrios' team is 17-11-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Berrios' team has won 60% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (9-6). Garcia has started just one game with a set spread, which the Astros covered. The Astros have not been the underdog on the moneyline when Garcia starts this season.
Blue Jays vs Astros Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Blue Jays win (55.6%)
Blue Jays vs Astros Moneyline
- Toronto is the favorite, -156 on the moneyline, while Houston is a +132 underdog on the road.
Blue Jays vs Astros Spread
- The Astros are +1.5 on the spread (-164 to cover), and Toronto is +136 to cover the runline.
Blue Jays vs Astros Over/Under
- The Blue Jays-Astros contest on Sept. 9 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.
Blue Jays vs Astros Betting Trends
- The Blue Jays have won in 38, or 57.6%, of the 66 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- Toronto has a record of 20-7 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -156 or more on the moneyline.
- The Blue Jays' games have gone over the total in 79 of their 142 opportunities.
- The Blue Jays have an against the spread mark of 84-58-0 in 142 games with a line this season.
- The Astros have been the underdog on the moneyline 49 total times this season. They've finished 28-21 in those games.
- Houston is 6-2 (winning 75% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +132 or longer.
- The Astros have played in 143 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 65 times (65-74-4).
- The Astros have collected a 70-73-0 record ATS this season.
Blue Jays Player Leaders
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is hitting .301 with 33 doubles, 23 home runs and 76 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .394 while slugging .499.
- He is sixth in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging among all qualifying batters in MLB.
- Guerrero hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .375 with three doubles, two home runs, five walks and seven RBIs.
- Bo Bichette has hit 18 homers this season while driving in 93 runs. He's batting .311 this season and slugging .483 with an on-base percentage of .357.
- He is third in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging in MLB.
- Bichette has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .474 with four doubles, two home runs, four walks and seven RBIs.
- George Springer leads his team in OBP (.395) and total hits (127) this season.
- Ernie Clement has nine home runs, 42 RBI and a batting average of .275 this season.
- Clement brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with three doubles, a walk and two RBIs.
Astros Player Leaders
- Jose Altuve has a .442 slugging percentage, which leads the Astros. He's batting .264 with an on-base percentage of .328.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 58th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 77th and he is 71st in slugging.
- Jeremy Pena has 137 hits with a .363 on-base percentage to pace his team in both. He has a batting average of .304 while slugging .470.
- He is fifth in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage in the majors.
- Yainer Diaz is batting .250 with 20 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 20 walks.
- Christian Walker is batting .234 with 23 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 39 walks.
Blue Jays vs Astros Head to Head
- 4/23/2025: 3-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 4/22/2025: 5-1 HOU (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 4/21/2025: 7-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 7/4/2024: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 7/3/2024: 9-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 7/2/2024: 7-6 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 7/1/2024: 3-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 4/3/2024: 8-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 4/2/2024: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
- 4/1/2024: 10-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
