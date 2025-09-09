Blue Jays vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 9

Odds updated as of 5:16 a.m.

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Houston Astros.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Blue Jays vs Astros Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (82-61) vs. Houston Astros (78-66)

Date: Tuesday, September 9, 2025

Tuesday, September 9, 2025 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and SCHN

Blue Jays vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-156) | HOU: (+132)

TOR: (-156) | HOU: (+132) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+136) | HOU: +1.5 (-164)

TOR: -1.5 (+136) | HOU: +1.5 (-164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Blue Jays vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: José Berrios (Blue Jays) - 9-5, 4.02 ERA vs Luis Garcia (Astros) - 1-0, 4.50 ERA

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Jose Berrios (9-5, 4.02 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Astros will turn to Luis Garcia (1-0, 4.50 ERA). Berrios' team is 17-11-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Berrios' team has won 60% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (9-6). Garcia has started just one game with a set spread, which the Astros covered. The Astros have not been the underdog on the moneyline when Garcia starts this season.

Blue Jays vs Astros Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (55.6%)

Blue Jays vs Astros Moneyline

Toronto is the favorite, -156 on the moneyline, while Houston is a +132 underdog on the road.

Blue Jays vs Astros Spread

The Astros are +1.5 on the spread (-164 to cover), and Toronto is +136 to cover the runline.

The Blue Jays-Astros contest on Sept. 9 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. Houston Astros on FanDuel today!

Blue Jays vs Astros Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have won in 38, or 57.6%, of the 66 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Toronto has a record of 20-7 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -156 or more on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays' games have gone over the total in 79 of their 142 opportunities.

The Blue Jays have an against the spread mark of 84-58-0 in 142 games with a line this season.

The Astros have been the underdog on the moneyline 49 total times this season. They've finished 28-21 in those games.

Houston is 6-2 (winning 75% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +132 or longer.

The Astros have played in 143 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 65 times (65-74-4).

The Astros have collected a 70-73-0 record ATS this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is hitting .301 with 33 doubles, 23 home runs and 76 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .394 while slugging .499.

He is sixth in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging among all qualifying batters in MLB.

Guerrero hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .375 with three doubles, two home runs, five walks and seven RBIs.

Bo Bichette has hit 18 homers this season while driving in 93 runs. He's batting .311 this season and slugging .483 with an on-base percentage of .357.

He is third in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging in MLB.

Bichette has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .474 with four doubles, two home runs, four walks and seven RBIs.

George Springer leads his team in OBP (.395) and total hits (127) this season.

Ernie Clement has nine home runs, 42 RBI and a batting average of .275 this season.

Clement brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with three doubles, a walk and two RBIs.

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve has a .442 slugging percentage, which leads the Astros. He's batting .264 with an on-base percentage of .328.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 58th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 77th and he is 71st in slugging.

Jeremy Pena has 137 hits with a .363 on-base percentage to pace his team in both. He has a batting average of .304 while slugging .470.

He is fifth in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage in the majors.

Yainer Diaz is batting .250 with 20 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 20 walks.

Christian Walker is batting .234 with 23 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 39 walks.

Blue Jays vs Astros Head to Head

4/23/2025: 3-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/22/2025: 5-1 HOU (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-1 HOU (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/21/2025: 7-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/4/2024: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/3/2024: 9-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/2/2024: 7-6 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-6 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/1/2024: 3-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/3/2024: 8-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/2/2024: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

2-1 TOR (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/1/2024: 10-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!