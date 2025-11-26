Blue Jackets vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 26

The Wednesday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Blue Jackets vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Columbus Blue Jackets (11-9-3) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (9-10-3)

Date: Wednesday, November 26, 2025

Wednesday, November 26, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio Coverage: ESPN+

Blue Jackets vs Maple Leafs Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Blue Jackets (-122) Maple Leafs (+102) 6.5 Blue Jackets (-1.5)

Blue Jackets vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jackets win (60.3%)

Blue Jackets vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

The Blue Jackets are favored by 1.5 goals. The Blue Jackets are +198 to cover the spread, with the Maple Leafs being -250.

Blue Jackets vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Blue Jackets-Maple Leafs on Nov. 26, with the over at +102 and the under at -124.

Blue Jackets vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Maple Leafs-Blue Jackets, Toronto is the underdog at +102, and Columbus is -122 playing at home.

