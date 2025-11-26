FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Blue Jackets vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 26

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Blue Jackets vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 26

The Wednesday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Blue Jackets vs Maple Leafs Game Info

  • Columbus Blue Jackets (11-9-3) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (9-10-3)
  • Date: Wednesday, November 26, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Blue Jackets vs Maple Leafs Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Blue Jackets (-122)Maple Leafs (+102)6.5Blue Jackets (-1.5)

Blue Jackets vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Blue Jackets win (60.3%)

Blue Jackets vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

  • The Blue Jackets are favored by 1.5 goals. The Blue Jackets are +198 to cover the spread, with the Maple Leafs being -250.

Blue Jackets vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Blue Jackets-Maple Leafs on Nov. 26, with the over at +102 and the under at -124.

Blue Jackets vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Maple Leafs-Blue Jackets, Toronto is the underdog at +102, and Columbus is -122 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup