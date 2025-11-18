Blake Corum Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Buccaneers

Running back Blake Corum has a matchup versus the 10th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (100.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 12, when his Los Angeles Rams play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

With Corum's next game against the Buccaneers, should you consider him for your DFS roster? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Blake Corum Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Date: November 23, 2025

November 23, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.4

5.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 5.7

5.7 Projected Rushing Yards: 33.70

33.70 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.26

0.26 Projected Receiving Yards: 3.60

3.60 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.02

Projections provided by numberFire

Corum Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Corum is currently the 54th-ranked player in fantasy (219th overall), with 38.7 total fantasy points (3.9 per game).

During his last three games, Corum has 11.9 total fantasy points (4.0 per game), toting the ball 34 times for 124 yards and zero touchdowns.

Corum has delivered 18.5 total fantasy points (3.7 per game) during his last five games, rushing the ball 51 times for 184 yards and zero scores.

The peak of Corum's fantasy campaign was a Week 2 outburst versus the Tennessee Titans, a game where he went off for zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 10.4 total fantasy points). On the ground, he chipped in with 44 rushing yards on five attempts (8.8 yards per carry) with one TD.

From a fantasy perspective, Blake Corum's matchup against the Seattle Seahawks last week was his worst of the season, as he posted just 0.5 fantasy points. He ran for 10 yards on eight carries on the day with one catch for -5 yards.

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Tampa Bay has allowed more than 300 yards passing to three players this season.

A total of Eight players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Buccaneers this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed at least two passing TDs to five opposing QBs this year.

The Buccaneers have given up three or more passing touchdowns to just two opposing QBs this season.

Tampa Bay has allowed four players to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 14 players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Buccaneers this season.

Tampa Bay has allowed two or more receiving TDs to only two players this season.

The Buccaneers have allowed just two players to amass more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed eight players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to three players this season.

