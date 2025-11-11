Blake Corum Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Seahawks

In Week 11 (Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET), RB Blake Corum and the Los Angeles Rams will face the Seattle Seahawks, who have the third-ranked rushing defense in the league (90.7 yards conceded per game).

Is Corum a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Seahawks? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.

Blake Corum Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks

Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.4

6.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.0

7.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 38.31

38.31 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.25

0.25 Projected Receiving Yards: 8.13

8.13 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Corum Fantasy Performance

Corum is the 48th-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 204th overall, as he has tallied 38.2 total fantasy points (4.2 per game).

In his last three games, Corum has posted 15.7 fantasy points (5.2 per game), rushing for 151 yards and scoring zero touchdowns on 38 carries.

Corum has delivered 19.3 total fantasy points (3.9 per game) during his last five games, rushing the ball 44 times for 187 yards and zero scores.

The highlight of Corum's season as a fantasy producer came against the Tennessee Titans in Week 2, as he put up 10.4 fantasy points by running for 44 yards and one TD on five attempts.

From a fantasy perspective, Blake Corum delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the campaign (1.3 points) in Week 5 against the San Francisco 49ers, running for 13 yards on one carry.

Seahawks Defensive Performance

Seattle has allowed only one player to record over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Seahawks have given up at least one passing TD to eight opposing QBs this season.

Seattle has allowed at least two TD passes to five opposing QBs this year.

The Seahawks have not allowed more than two passing touchdowns to an opposing quarterback this year.

A total of three players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Seattle this season.

The Seahawks have allowed a TD reception by 13 players this season.

No player has caught more than one TD pass versus Seattle this year.

The Seahawks have not given up more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this season.

Seattle has given up at least one rushing touchdown to four players this season.

The Seahawks have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to just one player this year.

