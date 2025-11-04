Blake Corum Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. 49ers

Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum will take on the 15th-ranked rushing defense of the San Francisco 49ers (108.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 10, at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Is Corum a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the 49ers? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

Blake Corum Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.8

6.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.5

7.5 Projected Rushing Yards: 38.35

38.35 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.29

0.29 Projected Receiving Yards: 9.62

9.62 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Corum Fantasy Performance

With 32.6 fantasy points in 2025 (4.1 per game), Corum is the 47th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 211th overall.

In his last three games, Corum has posted 12.4 fantasy points (4.1 per game), rushing for 118 yards and scoring zero touchdowns on 30 carries.

Corum has totaled 15.3 fantasy points (3.1 per game) in his last five games, as he's rushed for 152 yards with zero touchdowns on 40 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed one yard on three receptions (seven targets).

The highlight of Corum's season as a fantasy producer came against the Tennessee Titans in Week 2, as he put up 10.4 fantasy points by scampering for 44 yards and one TD on five attempts.

From a fantasy standpoint, Blake Corum delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the season (1.3 points) in Week 5 against the San Francisco 49ers, rushing for 13 yards on one carry.

49ers Defensive Performance

San Francisco has allowed two players to amass over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Eight players have thrown for at least one TD against the 49ers this year.

San Francisco has allowed five players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this season.

Two players have passed for at least three TDs in a game versus the 49ers this season.

San Francisco has allowed just one player to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The 49ers have given up a touchdown reception by 14 players this year.

San Francisco has allowed at least two receiving touchdowns to just one player this year.

The 49ers have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to just one player this year.

San Francisco has allowed five players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

No player has rushed for more than one touchdown against the 49ers this year.

