Bills vs Dolphins Prediction, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NFL Week 4 - October 1

In NFL action on Sunday, the Buffalo Bills face the Miami Dolphins.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NFL betting odds.

Bills vs Dolphins Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bills win (63.9%)

Bills vs Dolphins Point Spread

The Bills are 3-point favorites against the Dolphins. The Bills are -105 to cover the spread, while the Dolphins are -115 to cover as a 3-point underdog.

Bills vs Dolphins Over/Under

The over/under for the Bills versus Dolphins matchup on October 1 has been set at 53.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Bills vs Dolphins Moneyline

Miami is a +124 underdog on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a -144 favorite on the road.

Bills vs Dolphins Betting Trends

Buffalo has won twice against the spread this season.

The Bills have covered every time (2-0) as a 3-point favorite or greater this year.

One of the Bills' three games this season has gone over the point total.

The Dolphins haven't lost a game against the spread this season.

Miami is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 3-point underdog or more this season.

Two of the Dolphins' three games in 2023 have gone over the point total.

Bills vs Dolphins Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BUF: (-144) | MIA: (+124)

BUF: (-144) | MIA: (+124) Spread: BUF: -3 (-105) | MIA: +3 (-115)

BUF: -3 (-105) | MIA: +3 (-115) Total: 53.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!