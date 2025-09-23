Bijan Robinson Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Commanders

In Week 4 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), running back Bijan Robinson and the Atlanta Falcons will meet the Washington Commanders, who have the 12th-ranked run defense in the league (100.7 yards allowed per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Robinson worth a look for his upcoming game versus the Commanders? See below, because we can help you make the right decision.

Bijan Robinson Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons vs. Washington Commanders

Atlanta Falcons vs. Washington Commanders Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.4

14.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 15.9

15.9 Projected Rushing Yards: 78.32

78.32 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.53

0.53 Projected Receiving Yards: 25.83

25.83 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.14

Projections provided by numberFire

Robinson Fantasy Performance

Robinson has been one of the best players in fantasy at the RB position this season, ranking third with 15.4 fantasy points per game (46.3 total points). He is 20th in fantasy points among all players.

Last week against the Carolina Panthers, Robinson toted the ball 13 times for 72 yards (5.5 yards per carry) with five catches (on six targets) for 39 yards as a receiver, good for 11.1 fantasy points.

Commanders Defensive Performance

Washington has not allowed a player to put up more than 300 yards passing versus them in a matchup yet this season.

The Commanders have given up at least one passing TD to two opposing QBs this season.

Washington has allowed two players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

The Commanders have allowed one player to pass for at least three TDs in a game this year.

Washington has allowed two players to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Commanders have given up a touchdown reception by three players this season.

Washington has given up at least two receiving touchdowns to one player this season.

The Commanders have not allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this season.

Washington has given up at least one rushing TD to one player this season.

No player has run for more than one TD versus the Commanders this year.

