Bijan Robinson Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Panthers

Running back Bijan Robinson has a matchup versus the 17th-ranked run defense in the league (111.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 11, when his Atlanta Falcons play the Carolina Panthers, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Robinson worth considering for his next matchup against the Panthers? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right call.

Thinking about playing Robinson this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Bijan Robinson Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers

Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.0

16.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 18.3

18.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 75.39

75.39 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.51

0.51 Projected Receiving Yards: 41.39

41.39 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.25

Projections provided by numberFire

Robinson Fantasy Performance

Robinson has produced 136.6 fantasy points in 2025 (15.2 per game), which ranks him seventh at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 23 player in fantasy football.

Over his last three games, Robinson has generated 21.2 fantasy points (7.1 per game) as he's rushed for 155 yards and scored zero touchdowns on 38 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 77 yards on 13 catches (15 targets).

Robinson has delivered 66.2 total fantasy points (13.2 per game) during his last five games, rushing the ball 71 times for 365 yards and one score. As a receiver, he has tacked on 197 yards on 25 receptions (31 targets) with one TD.

The highlight of Robinson's fantasy season so far was Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills, when he carried 19 times for 170 yards and one touchdown on his way to 29.8 fantasy points. He also had six receptions (on eight targets) for 68 yards as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy standpoint, Bijan Robinson let down his fantasy managers against the Miami Dolphins in Week 8, when he mustered only 2.8 fantasy points (9 carries, 25 yards; 3 receptions, 23 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the campaign.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Panthers Defensive Performance

Carolina has not allowed someone to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Panthers have allowed at least one passing TD to seven opposing QBs this season.

Carolina has allowed four players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

Only two players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game versus the Panthers this season.

Carolina has given up over 100 yards receiving to four players this season.

The Panthers have allowed 13 players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

Carolina has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this year.

Two players have put up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Panthers this year.

Carolina has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to eight players this season.

The Panthers have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to only two players this season.

Want more data and analysis on Bijan Robinson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.