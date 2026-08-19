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Bijan Robinson 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Bijan Robinson 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Bijan Robinson is the second-most popular running back (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2026 season, after posting 291.8 fantasy points a year ago (third among all NFL RBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Atlanta Falcons player, continue reading.

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Bijan Robinson Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Robinson's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points229.8175
2026 Projected Fantasy Points238.6253

Bijan Robinson 2025 Game-by-Game

Robinson accumulated 34.9 fantasy points -- 22 carries, 195 yards, 1 TD; 5 receptions, 34 yards, 1 TD -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 17 versus the Los Angeles Rams. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1Buccaneers18.412240761124
Week 2@Vikings16.8221430530168
Week 3@Panthers11.113720650111
Week 4Commanders24.117751540181
Week 6Bills29.8191701860238
Week 7@49ers15.21440086192
Week 8Dolphins2.8925033048

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Bijan Robinson vs. Other Falcons Rushers

The Falcons threw the ball on 53.3% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 46.7% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 24th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Robinson's 2025 rushing figures stack up against his Atlanta Falcons teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Bijan Robinson2871,4787325.1
Brian Robinson Jr.924002104.3
Michael Penix Jr.2170133.3
Nate Carter960006.7

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