Bijan Robinson 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Bijan Robinson is the second-most popular running back (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2026 season, after posting 291.8 fantasy points a year ago (third among all NFL RBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Atlanta Falcons player, continue reading.
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Bijan Robinson Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Robinson's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|229.8
|17
|5
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|238.6
|25
|3
Bijan Robinson 2025 Game-by-Game
Robinson accumulated 34.9 fantasy points -- 22 carries, 195 yards, 1 TD; 5 receptions, 34 yards, 1 TD -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 17 versus the Los Angeles Rams. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|Buccaneers
|18.4
|12
|24
|0
|7
|6
|1
|124
|Week 2
|@Vikings
|16.8
|22
|143
|0
|5
|3
|0
|168
|Week 3
|@Panthers
|11.1
|13
|72
|0
|6
|5
|0
|111
|Week 4
|Commanders
|24.1
|17
|75
|1
|5
|4
|0
|181
|Week 6
|Bills
|29.8
|19
|170
|1
|8
|6
|0
|238
|Week 7
|@49ers
|15.2
|14
|40
|0
|8
|6
|1
|92
|Week 8
|Dolphins
|2.8
|9
|25
|0
|3
|3
|0
|48
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Bijan Robinson vs. Other Falcons Rushers
The Falcons threw the ball on 53.3% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 46.7% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 24th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Robinson's 2025 rushing figures stack up against his Atlanta Falcons teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Bijan Robinson
|287
|1,478
|7
|32
|5.1
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|92
|400
|2
|10
|4.3
|Michael Penix Jr.
|21
|70
|1
|3
|3.3
|Nate Carter
|9
|60
|0
|0
|6.7
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