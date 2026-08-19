Bijan Robinson 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Bijan Robinson is the second-most popular running back (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2026 season, after posting 291.8 fantasy points a year ago (third among all NFL RBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Atlanta Falcons player, continue reading.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Bijan Robinson Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Robinson's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 229.8 17 5 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 238.6 25 3

Bijan Robinson 2025 Game-by-Game

Robinson accumulated 34.9 fantasy points -- 22 carries, 195 yards, 1 TD; 5 receptions, 34 yards, 1 TD -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 17 versus the Los Angeles Rams. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 Buccaneers 18.4 12 24 0 7 6 1 124 Week 2 @Vikings 16.8 22 143 0 5 3 0 168 Week 3 @Panthers 11.1 13 72 0 6 5 0 111 Week 4 Commanders 24.1 17 75 1 5 4 0 181 Week 6 Bills 29.8 19 170 1 8 6 0 238 Week 7 @49ers 15.2 14 40 0 8 6 1 92 Week 8 Dolphins 2.8 9 25 0 3 3 0 48 View Full Table ChevronDown

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Bijan Robinson vs. Other Falcons Rushers

The Falcons threw the ball on 53.3% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 46.7% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 24th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Robinson's 2025 rushing figures stack up against his Atlanta Falcons teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Bijan Robinson 287 1,478 7 32 5.1 Brian Robinson Jr. 92 400 2 10 4.3 Michael Penix Jr. 21 70 1 3 3.3 Nate Carter 9 60 0 0 6.7

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Bijan Robinson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.