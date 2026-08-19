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Bhayshul Tuten 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Bhayshul Tuten 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last year, the Jacksonville Jaguars' Bhayshul Tuten was 47th among all NFL running backs in fantasy points, with 78.6. Heading into 2026, he is the 25th-ranked fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

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Bhayshul Tuten Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Tuten's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points70.317544
2026 Projected Fantasy Points103.610436

Bhayshul Tuten 2025 Game-by-Game

Tuten picked up 13.4 fantasy points -- 15 carries, 74 yards, 1 TD -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 11 versus the Los Angeles Chargers. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1Panthers1.13110-0011
Week 2@Bengals13.4842022174
Week 3Texans8.1621110021
Week 4@49ers2.2414011022
Week 5Chiefs1.146011011
Week 6Seahawks2.8214032028
Week 7Rams2.25220-0022

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Bhayshul Tuten vs. Other Jaguars Rushers

The Jaguars ran 53.5% passing plays and 46.5% rushing plays last season. They ranked sixth in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Tuten's 2025 rushing stats stack up against his Jacksonville Jaguars teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Bhayshul Tuten833075243.7
Chris Rodriguez1125006334.5
Trevor Lawrence823599234.4
LeQuint Allen2394034.1

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Want more data and analysis on Bhayshul Tuten? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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