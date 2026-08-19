Bhayshul Tuten 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last year, the Jacksonville Jaguars' Bhayshul Tuten was 47th among all NFL running backs in fantasy points, with 78.6. Heading into 2026, he is the 25th-ranked fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

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Bhayshul Tuten Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Tuten's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 70.3 175 44 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 103.6 104 36

Bhayshul Tuten 2025 Game-by-Game

Tuten picked up 13.4 fantasy points -- 15 carries, 74 yards, 1 TD -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 11 versus the Los Angeles Chargers. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 Panthers 1.1 3 11 0 - 0 0 11 Week 2 @Bengals 13.4 8 42 0 2 2 1 74 Week 3 Texans 8.1 6 21 1 1 0 0 21 Week 4 @49ers 2.2 4 14 0 1 1 0 22 Week 5 Chiefs 1.1 4 6 0 1 1 0 11 Week 6 Seahawks 2.8 2 14 0 3 2 0 28 Week 7 Rams 2.2 5 22 0 - 0 0 22 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Bhayshul Tuten vs. Other Jaguars Rushers

The Jaguars ran 53.5% passing plays and 46.5% rushing plays last season. They ranked sixth in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Tuten's 2025 rushing stats stack up against his Jacksonville Jaguars teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Bhayshul Tuten 83 307 5 24 3.7 Chris Rodriguez 112 500 6 33 4.5 Trevor Lawrence 82 359 9 23 4.4 LeQuint Allen 23 94 0 3 4.1

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