Baylor vs Houston Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Baylor Bears taking on the Houston Cougars.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Baylor vs Houston Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Baylor: (-136) | Houston: (+116)

Baylor: (-136) | Houston: (+116) Spread: Baylor: -2.5 (-115) | Houston: +2.5 (-105)

Baylor: -2.5 (-115) | Houston: +2.5 (-105) Total: 59.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Baylor vs Houston Betting Trends

Baylor has two wins against the spread this year.

As a 2.5-point or greater favorite, Baylor has one win ATS (1-4) this season.

This season, six of Baylor's 11 games have hit the over.

Houston has seven wins in 11 contests against the spread this season.

Houston has one win ATS (1-1) as a 2.5-point underdog or more this season.

Houston has played 11 games this season, and seven of them have gone over the total.

Baylor vs Houston Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cougars win (53.9%)

Baylor vs Houston Point Spread

Houston is a 2.5-point underdog against Baylor. Houston is -105 to cover the spread, and Baylor is -115.

Baylor vs Houston Over/Under

Baylor versus Houston, on Nov. 29, has an over/under of 59.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Baylor vs Houston Moneyline

Houston is a +116 underdog on the moneyline, while Baylor is a -136 favorite.

Baylor vs. Houston Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Baylor 31.7 41 32.7 123 62.0 11 Houston 28.1 65 21.6 42 48.1 11

Baylor vs. Houston Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 29, 2025

Saturday, November 29, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: TNT

TNT Location: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Stadium: McLane Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Baylor vs. Houston analysis on FanDuel Research.