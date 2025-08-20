2025 Baylor Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

A matchup against Auburn on Aug. 29 is how the Baylor Bears' 2025 campaign is slated to begin. As for the rest of the Bears' upcoming college football schedule, check it out below.

Baylor 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Auburn Aug. 29 - Tigers (-2.5) 57.5 2 @ SMU Sept. 6 - - - 3 Samford Sept. 13 - - - 4 Arizona State Sept. 20 - - - 5 @ Oklahoma State Sept. 27 - - - 6 Kansas State Oct. 4 - - - 8 @ TCU Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Baylor 2025 Schedule Insights

Baylor will face the 13th-easiest schedule in college football, based on opponents' combined win total from last season (71).

According to its Big 12 opponents' combined win total last season, Baylor will be facing the 82nd-ranked conference schedule in terms of difficulty.

The Bears will have four games against teams who played in a bowl in 2024.

Baylor has four games scheduled against teams that had winning records in 2024, including two teams that had nine or more wins and one with less than four wins last year.

Baylor Betting Insights (2024)

Baylor won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover four times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times in Bears games.

Baylor finished with a 5-2 record in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 71.4% of those games).

Check out more analysis about Baylor on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Baylor Bears on FanDuel today!