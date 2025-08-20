2025 Ball State Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

A peek at the Ball State Cardinals' upcoming 2025 schedule reveals a notable matchup against Ohio on Oct. 4. Below, you can look at the rest of the Cardinals' college football schedule for the upcoming season.

Ball State 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Purdue Aug. 30 - Boilermakers (-17.5) 50.5 2 @ Auburn Sept. 6 - - - 3 New Hampshire Sept. 13 - - - 4 @ UConn Sept. 20 - - - 6 Ohio Oct. 4 - - - 7 @ Western Michigan Oct. 11 - - - 8 Akron Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Ball State 2025 Schedule Insights

The Cardinals have six games scheduled against teams that made a bowl game last year.

Ball State has seven games this season against teams that finished above .500 in 2024. That schedule includes one team that put up nine or more victories and two squads with three or fewer wins last season.

Ball State Betting Insights (2024)

Ball State went 7-5-0 ATS last season.

A total of 10 of the Cardinals' games last season hit the over.

Ball State was the moneyline favorite only two times last season, and it won both games.

