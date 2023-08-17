2023 Ball State Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:59 AM

This season, the Ball State Cardinals have posted a record of 1-5. Below, you can see their full 2023 schedule and results.

Ball State 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Kentucky September 2 L 44-14 Wildcats (-25.5) 48.5 2 @ Georgia September 9 L 45-3 Bulldogs (-42.5) 52.5 3 Indiana State September 16 W 45-7 - - 4 Georgia Southern September 23 L 40-3 Eagles (-5.5) 60.5 5 @ Western Michigan September 30 L 42-24 Broncos (-1.5) 50.5 6 @ Eastern Michigan October 7 L 24-10 Eagles (-2.5) 43.5 7 Toledo October 14 - Rockets (-17.5) 48.5 View Full Table

Ball State Last Game

The Cardinals were taken down by the Eastern Michigan Eagles 24-10 in their most recent outing. In that game against the Eagles, Layne Hatcher had 132 yards on 20-of-33 passing (60.6%) for the Cardinals, with one touchdown and no interceptions. In the ground game, Kiael Kelly took nine carries for 94 yards (10.4 yards per carry). Marquez Cooper grabbed seven balls for 62 yards (averaging 8.9 per catch) against the Eagles.

Ball State Betting Insights

Ball State has not been the moneyline favorite yet this season.

This is the first game this season the Cardinals are listed as the moneyline favorite.

