2023 Ball State Football Odds and Schedule
This season, the Ball State Cardinals have posted a record of 1-5. Below, you can see their full 2023 schedule and results.
Ball State 2023 Schedule
Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
|1
|@ Kentucky
|September 2
|L 44-14
|Wildcats (-25.5)
|48.5
|2
|@ Georgia
|September 9
|L 45-3
|Bulldogs (-42.5)
|52.5
|3
|Indiana State
|September 16
|W 45-7
|-
|-
|4
|Georgia Southern
|September 23
|L 40-3
|Eagles (-5.5)
|60.5
|5
|@ Western Michigan
|September 30
|L 42-24
|Broncos (-1.5)
|50.5
|6
|@ Eastern Michigan
|October 7
|L 24-10
|Eagles (-2.5)
|43.5
|7
|Toledo
|October 14
|-
|Rockets (-17.5)
|48.5
Ball State Last Game
The Cardinals were taken down by the Eastern Michigan Eagles 24-10 in their most recent outing. In that game against the Eagles, Layne Hatcher had 132 yards on 20-of-33 passing (60.6%) for the Cardinals, with one touchdown and no interceptions. In the ground game, Kiael Kelly took nine carries for 94 yards (10.4 yards per carry). Marquez Cooper grabbed seven balls for 62 yards (averaging 8.9 per catch) against the Eagles.
Ball State Betting Insights
- Ball State has not been the moneyline favorite yet this season.
