NCAAF

2023 Ball State Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
2023 Ball State Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:59 AM

This season, the Ball State Cardinals have posted a record of 1-5. Below, you can see their full 2023 schedule and results.

Ball State 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1@ KentuckySeptember 2L 44-14Wildcats (-25.5)48.5
2@ GeorgiaSeptember 9L 45-3Bulldogs (-42.5)52.5
3Indiana StateSeptember 16W 45-7--
4Georgia SouthernSeptember 23L 40-3Eagles (-5.5)60.5
5@ Western MichiganSeptember 30L 42-24Broncos (-1.5)50.5
6@ Eastern MichiganOctober 7L 24-10Eagles (-2.5)43.5
7ToledoOctober 14-Rockets (-17.5)48.5
View Full Table

Ball State Last Game

The Cardinals were taken down by the Eastern Michigan Eagles 24-10 in their most recent outing. In that game against the Eagles, Layne Hatcher had 132 yards on 20-of-33 passing (60.6%) for the Cardinals, with one touchdown and no interceptions. In the ground game, Kiael Kelly took nine carries for 94 yards (10.4 yards per carry). Marquez Cooper grabbed seven balls for 62 yards (averaging 8.9 per catch) against the Eagles.

Ball State Betting Insights

  • Ball State has not been the moneyline favorite yet this season.
  • This is the first game this season the Cardinals are listed as the moneyline favorite.

Check out more stats and analysis about Ball State on FanDuel Research!

