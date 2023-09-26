Baker Mayfield Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Saints

In Week 4 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), QB Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will meet the New Orleans Saints, who have the eighth-ranked passing defense in the NFL (188.3 yards conceded per game).

With Mayfield's next game against the Saints, should you think about him for your DFS roster? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Mayfield vs. Saints Game Info

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 13.28

13.28 Projected Passing Yards: 213.59

213.59 Projected Passing TDs: 1.15

1.15 Projected Rushing Yards: 16.54

16.54 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.14

Projections provided by numberFire

Mayfield Fantasy Performance

With 44.4 fantasy points this season (14.8 per game), Mayfield is the 16th-ranked player at the QB position. He ranks 29th among all players.

Last week against the Philadelphia Eagles, Mayfield connected on 60.0% of his passes for 146 yards, with one touchdown and one interception, good for 10.0 fantasy points.

Saints Defensive Performance

New Orleans has not allowed someone to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD against the Saints this year.

New Orleans has not allowed someone to pass for more than one TD in a game this season.

New Orleans has not allowed over 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this year.

The Saints have allowed a TD reception by two players this season.

New Orleans has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

The Saints' defense has not allowed a player to pick up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game this season.

A total of one player has rushed for at least one touchdown versus New Orleans this season.

The Saints have not given up more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

