Baker Mayfield Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Jets

Quarterback Baker Mayfield has a matchup against the 13th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (198.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 3, when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet the New York Jets, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Baker Mayfield Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Jets

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Jets Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 18.3

18.3 Projected Passing Yards: 254.68

254.68 Projected Passing TDs: 1.87

1.87 Projected Rushing Yards: 18.72

18.72 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.15

Projections provided by numberFire

Mayfield Fantasy Performance

Mayfield is the seventh-ranked fantasy player at the QB position and seventh overall, as he has put up 42.5 total fantasy points (21.3 per game).

In two games this season, Mayfield has compiled 382 passing yards (42-of-70) with five passing TDs and zero picks, leading to 42.5 fantasy points. On the ground, he's contributed 72 yards rushing on eight carries.

Last week against the Houston Texans, Mayfield put up 19.9 fantasy points, compiling 215 passing yards with two touchdowns and zero picks while chipping in 33 rushing yards with his legs.

Jets Defensive Performance

New York is yet to allow a player to record over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of One player has thrown for at least one TD against the Jets this year.

A total of one player has thrown for two or more touchdowns versus New York this season.

The Jets have allowed at least three passing TDs to one opposing QB this year.

New York's defense has not allowed a player to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Jets have allowed four players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

New York has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Jets have allowed one player to amass over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

New York has allowed two players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

The Jets have allowed at least two rushing TDs to one player this season.

