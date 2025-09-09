Baker Mayfield Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Texans

Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play the Houston Texans -- whose pass defense was ranked sixth in the NFL last year (201 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 2, on Monday at 7 p.m. ET.

Is Mayfield a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Texans? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

Baker Mayfield Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans Game Date: September 15, 2025

September 15, 2025 Game Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.0

16.0 Projected Passing Yards: 231.97

231.97 Projected Passing TDs: 1.40

1.40 Projected Rushing Yards: 25.85

25.85 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.15

Projections provided by numberFire

Mayfield 2024 Fantasy Performance

In his one game this year, Mayfield picked up 22.6 fantasy points. He finished 17-of-32 for 167 yards, with three touchdowns and zero interceptions and has rushed for 39 yards on five carries.

In his best game last year -- Week 17 against the Carolina Panthers -- Mayfield accumulated 34.6 fantasy points. His stat line: 27-of-32 (84.4%), 359 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INTs.

In another good fantasy showing last season, Mayfield finished with 29.7 points -- 24-of-30 (80%), 289 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs; 3 carries, 21 yards in Week 1 against the Washington Commanders.

Mayfield ended up with 8.5 fantasy points -- 25-of-33 (75.8%), 163 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT -- in his worst game last season. That was in Week 3 against the Denver Broncos.

Mayfield accumulated 8.9 fantasy points -- 18-of-29 (62.1%), 116 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs -- in his second-worst game of the year. That was in Week 10 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Texans Defensive Performance

Houston allowed more than 300 passing yards to just one QB last year.

Last season, the Texans allowed 16 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

Through the air last season, Houston allowed two or more touchdown passes to 10 opposing QBs.

Last year, the Texans allowed four players to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Versus Houston last season, three players racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

Against the Texans last season, 30 players caught a TD pass.

Houston gave up two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to only one player last season.

In the run game, four players put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Texans last season.

Against Houston last season, 11 players rushed for at least one TD.

In terms of run D, the Texans didn't give up more than one rushing touchdown to any opposing players last year.

Want more data and analysis on Baker Mayfield?