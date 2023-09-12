Baker Mayfield Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bears

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield will be up against the team with last season's 17th-ranked pass defense, the Chicago Bears (218.6 yards allowed per game), in Week 2 -- beginning at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Thinking about Mayfield for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game against the Bears? We've got stats and information for you below.

Mayfield vs. Bears Game Info

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Chicago Bears

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Chicago Bears Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 15.09

15.09 Projected Passing Yards: 239.18

239.18 Projected Passing TDs: 1.43

1.43 Projected Rushing Yards: 14.46

14.46 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.15

Mayfield 2022 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 28th at his position and 92nd overall, Mayfield picked up 121.4 fantasy points (10.1 per game) last season.

In his one game this season, Mayfield picked up 16.0 fantasy points. He finished 21-of-34 for 173 yards, with two touchdowns and zero interceptions and has rushed for 11 yards on eight carries.

In Week 1 last season against the Cleveland Browns, Mayfield put up a season-best 18.0 fantasy points, with these numbers: 16-of-27 (59.3%), 235 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 5 carries, 6 yards, 1 TD.

In his second-best game of the season, Mayfield accumulated 17.4 fantasy points -- 24-of-28 (85.7%), 230 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs -- in Week 16 versus the Denver Broncos.

Mayfield accumulated 4.1 fantasy points -- 11-of-19 (57.9%), 132 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs -- in his worst game last year. That was in Week 17 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

In his second-worst game of the year (Week 11 versus the Baltimore Ravens), Mayfield finished with 5.0 fantasy points -- 21-of-33 (63.6%), 196 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs.

Bears Defensive Performance

Chicago gave up more than 300 passing yards to three QBs last season.

The Bears gave up at least one passing touchdown to 13 opposing QBs last season.

Against Chicago last season, six players threw for at least two touchdowns in a game.

Versus the Bears last year, three players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Versus Chicago last season, six players recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

Against the Bears last season, 20 players caught a TD pass.

Looking at pass defense, Chicago allowed two players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

On the ground, five players recorded more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Bears last season.

Against Chicago last season, 24 players rushed for at least one TD.

The Bears allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to five players last season.

