Baker Mayfield Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Cardinals

In Week 13 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will meet the Arizona Cardinals, who have the 20th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (222.8 yards conceded per game).

With Mayfield's next game versus the Cardinals, should you consider him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Baker Mayfield Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Arizona Cardinals

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Arizona Cardinals Game Date: November 30, 2025

November 30, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.6

16.6 Projected Passing Yards: 228.65

228.65 Projected Passing TDs: 1.79

1.79 Projected Rushing Yards: 15.00

15.00 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.12

Projections provided by numberFire

Mayfield Fantasy Performance

Among players at the QB position, Mayfield is currently the 12th-ranked player in fantasy (15th overall), with 183.8 total fantasy points (16.7 per game).

During his last three games, Mayfield has accumulated 487 passing yards (53-of-90) for five passing TDs with three picks, leading to 43.2 fantasy points (14.4 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 58 yards rushing on nine carries with one touchdown.

Mayfield has accumulated 867 passing yards (96-of-164) with six TDs and four picks in his last five games, leading to 58.4 fantasy points (11.7 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 58 yards rushing on nine carries with one touchdown.

The highlight of Mayfield's fantasy season was a Week 5 outburst against the Seattle Seahawks, a matchup in which he tallied 26.7 fantasy points (5 carries, 15 yards).

From a fantasy perspective, Baker Mayfield let down his fantasy managers against the Los Angeles Rams last week, when he mustered only 3.5 fantasy points -- 9-of-19 (47.4%), 41 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs. It was his worst fantasy effort of the campaign.

Cardinals Defensive Performance

One player has registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Arizona this year.

A total of Nine players have thrown for at least one TD against the Cardinals this season.

Arizona has allowed two or more passing TDs to four opposing QBs this season.

The Cardinals have given up at least three passing TDs to three opposing QBs this year.

A total of three players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Arizona this year.

The Cardinals have given up a TD catch by 14 players this year.

Arizona has allowed at least two receiving touchdowns to just two players this season.

One player has put up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Cardinals this year.

Arizona has allowed nine players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

The Cardinals have allowed just two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

Want more data and analysis on Baker Mayfield? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.