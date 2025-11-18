Baker Mayfield Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Rams

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield will match up with the 21st-ranked passing defense of the Los Angeles Rams (222.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 12, at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Baker Mayfield Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams Game Date: November 23, 2025

November 23, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.7

14.7 Projected Passing Yards: 237.00

237.00 Projected Passing TDs: 1.67

1.67 Projected Rushing Yards: 1.39

1.39 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.01

Projections provided by numberFire

Mayfield Fantasy Performance

Mayfield has compiled 180.3 fantasy points in 2025 (18.0 per game), which ranks him 11th at the QB position. Overall, he's the No. 14 player in fantasy football.

Through his last three games, Mayfield has connected on 59-of-95 throws for 598 yards, with four passing touchdowns and one interception, resulting in 43.8 total fantasy points (14.6 per game). With his legs, he's added 39 rushing yards on five attempts with one TD.

Mayfield has posted 74.5 fantasy points (14.9 per game) in his last five games, as he's racked up 1,082 yards on 104-of-168 passing, with seven touchdowns and two picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 53 rushing yards on eight carries with one TD.

The high point of Mayfield's season as a fantasy producer came against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5, as he posted 26.7 fantasy points by grabbing zero passes (on targets) for zero yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Baker Mayfield's matchup against the New Orleans Saints in Week 8 was his worst of the season, as he put up 4.1 fantasy points. He threw for 152 yards and zero touchdowns, and threw zero picks on the day.

Rams Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has given up over 300 yards passing to just two players this year.

A total of Seven players have thrown for at least one TD against the Rams this season.

A total of three players have thrown for at least two TDs against Los Angeles this year.

The Rams have allowed just two players to throw for three or more TDs in a game this year.

A total of four players have racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Los Angeles this season.

The Rams have allowed a TD catch by 12 players this year.

Los Angeles has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Rams have given up more than 100 yards rushing to only one player this year.

Los Angeles has allowed four players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

The Rams have not given up more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this year.

