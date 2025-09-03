Baker Mayfield Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Falcons

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield will be up against the team with last season's 22nd-ranked pass defense, the Atlanta Falcons (224.5 yards conceded per game), in Week 1 -- kicking off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Is Mayfield a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Falcons? More stats and information can be found in this article, so check it out.

Baker Mayfield Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 17.3

17.3 Projected Passing Yards: 238.62

238.62 Projected Passing TDs: 1.87

1.87 Projected Rushing Yards: 17.72

17.72 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.13

Projections provided by numberFire

Mayfield 2024 Fantasy Performance

Mayfield picked up 34.6 fantasy points -- 27-of-32 (84.4%), 359 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INTs -- in Week 17 versus the Carolina Panthers, which was his best game last year.

In his second-best game of the year, Mayfield accumulated 29.7 fantasy points -- 24-of-30 (80%), 289 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs; 3 carries, 21 yards -- in Week 1 against the Washington Commanders.

In his worst game of the year, Mayfield ended up with 8.5 fantasy points -- 25-of-33 (75.8%), 163 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT. That was in Week 3 versus the Denver Broncos.

In Week 10 against the San Francisco 49ers, Mayfield posted his second-worst fantasy total of the season, 8.9 points, via these numbers: 18-of-29 (62.1%), 116 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs.

Falcons Defensive Performance

Last season, Atlanta allowed only three quarterbacks to put up over 300 passing yards in a game.

Last year, the Falcons allowed 15 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

Through the air last season, Atlanta gave up two or more passing touchdowns to 10 opposing QBs.

In the passing game, the Falcons allowed three or more passing touchdowns to six opposing quarterbacks last year.

Atlanta let five players rack up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

Against the Falcons last season, 27 players hauled in a TD pass.

Looking at pass defense, Atlanta allowed six players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

Looking at run D, the Falcons gave up more than 100 rushing yards to only one player last season.

Against Atlanta last season, nine players ran for at least one TD.

The Falcons gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to only two players last season.

