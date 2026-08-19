Baker Mayfield 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Heading into the 2026 season, Baker Mayfield is the 20th-ranked quarterback (by average fantasy draft position), after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player was 12th among all QBs in fantasy points a year ago, with 271.9. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Baker Mayfield Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Mayfield's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 228.6 18 13 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 229.8 29 24

Baker Mayfield 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks -- Mayfield finished with 26.7 fantasy points. His stat line: 29-of-33 (87.9%), 379 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 @Falcons 22.6 17-for-32 167 3 0 0 Week 2 @Texans 19.9 25-for-38 215 2 0 0 Week 3 Jets 17.7 19-for-29 233 1 0 0 Week 4 Eagles 18.9 22-for-40 289 2 1 0 Week 5 @Seahawks 26.7 29-for-33 379 2 0 0 Week 6 49ers 19.6 17-for-23 256 2 0 0 Week 7 @Lions 11.1 28-for-50 228 1 1 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers Receiving Corps

Mayfield completed 63.2% of his passes to throw for 3,693 yards and 26 touchdowns last season. Below is a glance at how several of Mayfield's possible targets for the upcoming slate performed in 2025:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Emeka Egbuka 127 63 938 6 11 Cade Otton 81 59 572 1 5 Kenneth Gainwell 85 73 486 3 15

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Baker Mayfield? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.