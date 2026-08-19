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Baker Mayfield 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Baker Mayfield 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Heading into the 2026 season, Baker Mayfield is the 20th-ranked quarterback (by average fantasy draft position), after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player was 12th among all QBs in fantasy points a year ago, with 271.9. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

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Baker Mayfield Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Mayfield's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points228.61813
2026 Projected Fantasy Points229.82924

Baker Mayfield 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks -- Mayfield finished with 26.7 fantasy points. His stat line: 29-of-33 (87.9%), 379 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
Week 1@Falcons22.617-for-32167300
Week 2@Texans19.925-for-38215200
Week 3Jets17.719-for-29233100
Week 4Eagles18.922-for-40289210
Week 5@Seahawks26.729-for-33379200
Week 649ers19.617-for-23256200
Week 7@Lions11.128-for-50228110

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Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers Receiving Corps

Mayfield completed 63.2% of his passes to throw for 3,693 yards and 26 touchdowns last season. Below is a glance at how several of Mayfield's possible targets for the upcoming slate performed in 2025:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Emeka Egbuka12763938611
Cade Otton815957215
Kenneth Gainwell8573486315

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Want more data and analysis on Baker Mayfield? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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