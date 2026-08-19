Baker Mayfield 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Heading into the 2026 season, Baker Mayfield is the 20th-ranked quarterback (by average fantasy draft position), after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player was 12th among all QBs in fantasy points a year ago, with 271.9. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.
Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!
Baker Mayfield Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Mayfield's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|228.6
|18
|13
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|229.8
|29
|24
Baker Mayfield 2025 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks -- Mayfield finished with 26.7 fantasy points. His stat line: 29-of-33 (87.9%), 379 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs. See the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Falcons
|22.6
|17-for-32
|167
|3
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Texans
|19.9
|25-for-38
|215
|2
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Jets
|17.7
|19-for-29
|233
|1
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Eagles
|18.9
|22-for-40
|289
|2
|1
|0
|Week 5
|@Seahawks
|26.7
|29-for-33
|379
|2
|0
|0
|Week 6
|49ers
|19.6
|17-for-23
|256
|2
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Lions
|11.1
|28-for-50
|228
|1
|1
|0
Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers Receiving Corps
Mayfield completed 63.2% of his passes to throw for 3,693 yards and 26 touchdowns last season. Below is a glance at how several of Mayfield's possible targets for the upcoming slate performed in 2025:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Emeka Egbuka
|127
|63
|938
|6
|11
|Cade Otton
|81
|59
|572
|1
|5
|Kenneth Gainwell
|85
|73
|486
|3
|15
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Want more data and analysis on Baker Mayfield? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.