menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Avalanche vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 20

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Avalanche vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 20

The Colorado Avalanche are among the NHL squads in action on Sunday, up against the San Jose Sharks.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Avalanche vs Sharks Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (1-4) vs. San Jose Sharks (0-3-2)
  • Date: Sunday, October 20, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Avalanche (-280)Sharks (+225)6.5

Avalanche vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (64.9%)

Avalanche vs Sharks Puck Line

  • A line has not yet been set for this game.

Avalanche vs Sharks Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Avalanche-Sharks on October 20, with the over at +100 and the under at -122.

Avalanche vs Sharks Moneyline

  • San Jose is the underdog, +225 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -280 favorite despite being on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup