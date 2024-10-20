Avalanche vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 20

The Colorado Avalanche are among the NHL squads in action on Sunday, up against the San Jose Sharks.

Avalanche vs Sharks Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (1-4) vs. San Jose Sharks (0-3-2)

Date: Sunday, October 20, 2024

Sunday, October 20, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Sharks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-280) Sharks (+225) 6.5

Avalanche vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Avalanche win (64.9%)

Avalanche vs Sharks Puck Line

A line has not yet been set for this game.

Avalanche vs Sharks Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Avalanche-Sharks on October 20, with the over at +100 and the under at -122.

Avalanche vs Sharks Moneyline

San Jose is the underdog, +225 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -280 favorite despite being on the road.

