Avalanche vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 20
Data Skrive
The Colorado Avalanche are among the NHL squads in action on Sunday, up against the San Jose Sharks.
Avalanche vs Sharks Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (1-4) vs. San Jose Sharks (0-3-2)
- Date: Sunday, October 20, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Avalanche vs Sharks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
|Avalanche (-280)
|Sharks (+225)
|6.5
Avalanche vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (64.9%)
Avalanche vs Sharks Puck Line
- A line has not yet been set for this game.
Avalanche vs Sharks Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Avalanche-Sharks on October 20, with the over at +100 and the under at -122.
Avalanche vs Sharks Moneyline
- San Jose is the underdog, +225 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -280 favorite despite being on the road.