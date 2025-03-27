NHL
Avalanche vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 27
On Thursday in the NHL, the Colorado Avalanche are up against the Los Angeles Kings.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Avalanche vs Kings Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (44-25-3) vs. Los Angeles Kings (40-21-9)
- Date: Thursday, March 27, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: ESPN
Avalanche vs Kings Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-160)
|Kings (+130)
|5.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Kings Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (60%)
Avalanche vs Kings Puck Line
- The Kings are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Avalanche. The Kings are -188 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +152.
Avalanche vs Kings Over/Under
- The Avalanche-Kings matchup on March 27 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -118 and the under is -104.
Avalanche vs Kings Moneyline
- Los Angeles is a +130 underdog on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -160 favorite at home.