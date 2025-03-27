FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Avalanche vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 27

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Avalanche vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 27

On Thursday in the NHL, the Colorado Avalanche are up against the Los Angeles Kings.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Avalanche vs Kings Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (44-25-3) vs. Los Angeles Kings (40-21-9)
  • Date: Thursday, March 27, 2025
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
  • Coverage: ESPN

Avalanche vs Kings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-160)Kings (+130)5.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Kings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (60%)

Avalanche vs Kings Puck Line

  • The Kings are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Avalanche. The Kings are -188 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +152.

Avalanche vs Kings Over/Under

  • The Avalanche-Kings matchup on March 27 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -118 and the under is -104.

Avalanche vs Kings Moneyline

  • Los Angeles is a +130 underdog on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -160 favorite at home.

