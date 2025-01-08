Avalanche vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 8

The Colorado Avalanche are among the NHL squads in action on Wednesday, up against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (25-15-1) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (13-25-2)

Date: Wednesday, January 8, 2025

Wednesday, January 8, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: TNT

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-245) Blackhawks (+198) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Avalanche win (69.2%)

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Puck Line

The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-130 to cover). And Colorado, the favorite, is +106.

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Over/Under

Avalanche versus Blackhawks, on January 8, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +108 and the under -132.

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Moneyline

Colorado is the favorite, -245 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +198 underdog despite being at home.

