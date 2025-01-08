NHL
Avalanche vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 8
The Colorado Avalanche are among the NHL squads in action on Wednesday, up against the Chicago Blackhawks.
Avalanche vs Blackhawks Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (25-15-1) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (13-25-2)
- Date: Wednesday, January 8, 2025
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: TNT
Avalanche vs Blackhawks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-245)
|Blackhawks (+198)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Avalanche win (69.2%)
Avalanche vs Blackhawks Puck Line
- The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-130 to cover). And Colorado, the favorite, is +106.
Avalanche vs Blackhawks Over/Under
- Avalanche versus Blackhawks, on January 8, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +108 and the under -132.
Avalanche vs Blackhawks Moneyline
- Colorado is the favorite, -245 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +198 underdog despite being at home.