Avalanche vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 8

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 8

The Colorado Avalanche are among the NHL squads in action on Wednesday, up against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (25-15-1) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (13-25-2)
  • Date: Wednesday, January 8, 2025
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
  • Coverage: TNT

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-245)Blackhawks (+198)6.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (69.2%)

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Puck Line

  • The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-130 to cover). And Colorado, the favorite, is +106.

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Over/Under

  • Avalanche versus Blackhawks, on January 8, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +108 and the under -132.

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Moneyline

  • Colorado is the favorite, -245 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +198 underdog despite being at home.

