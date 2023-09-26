Austin Ekeler Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler will be up against the team with last year's 19th-ranked run defense, the Las Vegas Raiders (122.8 yards conceded per game), in Week 4 -- beginning at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

For more info on Ekeler, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy roster, scroll down before his upcoming game against the Raiders.

Thinking about playing Ekeler this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Ekeler vs. Raiders Game Info

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.12

7.12 Projected Rushing Yards: 26.70

26.70 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.29

0.29 Projected Receiving Yards: 18.31

18.31 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.17

Projections provided by numberFire

Ekeler 2022 Fantasy Performance

In his one game this year, Ekeler accumulated 22.4 fantasy points. He rushed for 117 yards on 16 carries, with one touchdown, and had 47 yards receiving on four catches (five targets).

In his best performance last season, Ekeler finished with 31.9 fantasy points -- 16 carries, 173 yards, 1 TD; 4 receptions, 26 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 5 versus the Cleveland Browns.

In Week 4 versus the Houston Texans, Ekeler posted 28.9 fantasy points (his second-best total last year), via these numbers: 13 carries, 60 yards, 2 TDs; 6 receptions, 49 yards, 1 TD.

In his worst game of the season, Ekeler ended up with 5.0 fantasy points -- 11 carries, 34 yards; 4 receptions, 36 yards. That happened in Week 18 versus the Denver Broncos.

Ekeler picked up 5.3 fantasy points -- 4 carries, 5 yards; 8 receptions, 48 yards -- in Week 3 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, his second-worst performance of the year.

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Raiders Defensive Performance

Against Las Vegas last year, three players registered more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The Raiders gave up at least one passing touchdown to 15 opposing QBs last season.

In the passing game, Las Vegas allowed seven players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.

Versus the Raiders last year, two players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Las Vegas let one player pile up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

In terms of pass D, the Raiders allowed a touchdown reception to 21 players last season.

Looking at pass defense, Las Vegas allowed two players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

In terms of run defense, the Raiders allowed four players to put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

On the ground, Las Vegas allowed 18 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

Two players ran for multiple touchdowns in a game against the Raiders last year.

Want more data and analysis on Austin Ekeler? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.