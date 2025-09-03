Austin Ekeler Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Giants

Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler will take on the team with last year's 27th-ranked rushing defense, the New York Giants (136.2 yards allowed per game), in Week 1 -- beginning at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Ekeler worth a look for his next game versus the Giants? See below, because we can help you make the right call.

Austin Ekeler Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Washington Commanders vs. New York Giants

Washington Commanders vs. New York Giants Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.8

7.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.0

9.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 31.56

31.56 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.34

0.34 Projected Receiving Yards: 20.74

20.74 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.14

Projections provided by numberFire

Ekeler 2024 Fantasy Performance

In 2024, Ekeler picked up 97.3 fantasy points (8.1 per game) -- 36th at his position, 151st in the league.

In his best game last year -- Week 10 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers -- Ekeler accumulated 17.1 fantasy points. His stat line: 13 carries, 44 yards, 2 TDs.

Ekeler accumulated 14.3 fantasy points in Week 9 versus the New York Giants (11 carries, 42 yards, 1 TD; 3 receptions, 41 yards) in his second-best game last season.

In Week 3 against the Philadelphia Eagles, Ekeler posted a season-low 1.2 fantasy points, courtesy of these numbers: 8 carries, 15 yards.

Ekeler recorded 2.0 fantasy points -- 4 carries, 17 yards -- in his second-worst performance of the year (Week 7 against the Carolina Panthers).

Giants Defensive Performance

Last year, New York allowed only one quarterback to rack up more than 300 passing yards in a game.

13 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a game against the Giants last season.

In the passing game, New York allowed seven players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

Versus the Giants last year, only one player threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Against New York last season, two players put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

The Giants allowed 20 players to reel in a touchdown pass against them last season.

Against New York last year, three players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

Looking at run D, the Giants gave up more than 100 yards on the ground to six players last season.

In terms of run defense, New York gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 15 players last season.

The Giants allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to only three players last year.

Want more data and analysis on Austin Ekeler?