Auburn vs Bethune-Cookman College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 3

The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats start their 2025-26 college basketball season on November 3, 2025, going up against the Auburn Tigers at Neville Arena.

Auburn vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, November 3, 2025

Monday, November 3, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Location: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Arena: Neville Arena

Auburn vs. Bethune-Cookman Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Auburn win (98.7%)

Auburn is a 24.5-point favorite against Bethune-Cookman on Monday and the total has been set at 153.5 points. Below are a few betting insights and trends if you are planning on making a wager on the contest.

Auburn vs. Bethune-Cookman: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Auburn covered 21 times in 38 games with a spread last season.

Bethune-Cookman compiled an 18-15-0 record against the spread last year.

When the spread was set as 24.5 or more last season, Auburn (3-2) covered a higher percentage of those games when it was the favorite (60%) than Bethune-Cookman (1-1) did as the underdog (50%).

The Tigers covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games last season. They covered eight times in 15 opportunities at home, and they covered five times in 10 opportunities in away games.

The Wildcats' winning percentage against the spread at home last season was .600 (6-4-0). On the road, it was .526 (10-9-0).

Auburn vs. Bethune-Cookman: Moneyline Betting Stats

Auburn was favored on the moneyline 32 total times last season. It finished 28-4 in those games.

The Tigers won all three games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -20000 or shorter.

Last season, Bethune-Cookman was the underdog 17 times and won four, or 23.5%, of those games.

The Wildcats played as an underdog of +3000 or more twice last season and lost both games.

Auburn has a 99.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Auburn vs. Bethune-Cookman Head-to-Head Comparison

Auburn was the 13th-best team in college basketball in points scored (83.0 per game) and 87th in points allowed (69.4) last season.

Auburn was 53rd in the nation in rebounds per game (34.4) and 82nd in rebounds conceded (29.7) last year.

Last season Auburn was ranked 34th in the nation in assists with 16.1 per game.

Auburn was the 12th-best squad in the country in turnovers per game (9.1) and 184th in turnovers forced (11.2) last season.

On offense, Bethune-Cookman put up 68.6 points per game (311th-ranked in college basketball) last year. It ceded 72.2 points per contest at the other end (191st-ranked).

Bethune-Cookman was 156th in the country with 32.4 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 277th with 32.7 rebounds allowed per contest.

Bethune-Cookman ranked 241st in the country with 12.8 assists per contest.

Bethune-Cookman averaged 12.7 turnovers per game (317th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 11.0 turnovers per contest (211th-ranked).

