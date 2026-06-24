Athletics vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 24

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Athletics and the San Francisco Giants.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Athletics vs Giants Game Info

Athletics (38-41) vs. San Francisco Giants (32-46)

Date: Wednesday, June 24, 2026

Wednesday, June 24, 2026 Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and NBCS-CA

Athletics vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: OAK: (-116) | SF: (-102)

OAK: (-116) | SF: (-102) Spread: OAK: -1.5 (+142) | SF: +1.5 (-172)

OAK: -1.5 (+142) | SF: +1.5 (-172) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Athletics vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Gage Jump (Athletics) - 3-1, 2.37 ERA vs Tyler Mahle (Giants) - 1-7, 6.04 ERA

The Athletics will give the nod to Gage Jump (3-1, 2.37 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Giants will counter with Tyler Mahle (1-7, 6.04 ERA). When Jump starts, his team is 4-1-0 against the spread this season. Jump's team is 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Giants are 3-8-0 ATS in Mahle's 11 starts with a set spread. The Giants have been the underdog on the moneyline in eight of Mahle's starts this season, and they went 2-6 in those games.

Athletics vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Athletics win (51.5%)

Athletics vs Giants Moneyline

The Athletics vs Giants moneyline has the Athletics as a -116 favorite, while the Giants are a -102 underdog at home.

Athletics vs Giants Spread

The Athletics are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Giants. The Athletics are +142 to cover, while the Giants are -172 to cover.

Athletics vs Giants Over/Under

Athletics versus Giants, on June 24, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

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Athletics vs Giants Betting Trends

The Athletics have been chosen as favorites in 27 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (48.1%) in those games.

This season, the Athletics have come away with a win 12 times in 25 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in 39 of their 79 games with a total this season.

The Athletics are 39-40-0 against the spread in their 79 games that had a posted line this season.

The Giants have won 17 of the 48 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (35.4%).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, the Giants have gone 17-24 (41.5%).

The Giants have played in 76 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 36 times (36-36-4).

The Giants have gone 32-44-0 against the spread this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Nick Kurtz leads Sacramento with 81 hits and an OBP of .434, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .548. He's batting .286.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is eighth in slugging.

Shea Langeliers is batting .268 with 16 doubles, 19 home runs and 25 walks, while slugging .515 with an on-base percentage of .332.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 52nd, his on-base percentage 83rd, and his slugging percentage 21st.

Tyler Soderstrom has collected 68 base hits, an OBP of .346 and a slugging percentage of .473 this season.

Soderstrom takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .412 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Zack Gelof is batting .282 with a .336 OBP and 29 RBI for Sacramento this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has accumulated a team-high .445 slugging percentage. He's batting .321 with an on-base percentage of .358.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks fifth in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging percentage.

Arraez heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with a double, a home run, three walks and four RBIs.

Jung Hoo Lee leads his team with a .365 OBP. He has a batting average of .331 while slugging .470.

He is currently second in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Casey Schmitt has racked up 84 hits, a team-high for the Giants.

Matt Chapman has 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 33 walks while hitting .243.

Athletics vs Giants Head to Head

6/23/2026: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/17/2026: 10-1 SF (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

10-1 SF (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/16/2026: 6-4 SF (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-4 SF (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/15/2026: 5-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/6/2025: 6-2 SF (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-2 SF (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/5/2025: 7-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

7-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 7/4/2025: 11-2 OAK (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

11-2 OAK (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/18/2025: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 5/17/2025: 1-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

1-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/16/2025: 9-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

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