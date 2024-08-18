Astros vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 18

Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.

On Sunday in MLB, the Houston Astros are up against the Chicago White Sox.

Astros vs White Sox Game Info

Houston Astros (66-56) vs. Chicago White Sox (30-94)

Date: Sunday, August 18, 2024

Sunday, August 18, 2024 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN

Astros vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-375) | CHW: (+300)

HOU: (-375) | CHW: (+300) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (-170) | CHW: +1.5 (+140)

HOU: -1.5 (-170) | CHW: +1.5 (+140) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Astros vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez (Astros) - 12-5, 3.37 ERA vs Ky Bush (White Sox) - 0-1, 5.19 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Framber Valdez (12-5) to the mound, while Ky Bush (0-1) will answer the bell for the White Sox. Valdez's team is 13-8-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Valdez's team has a record of 11-6 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Bush has started two games with set spreads, and the White Sox went 1-1-0. The White Sox were the moneyline underdog for two Bush starts this season -- they split the games.

Astros vs White Sox Moneyline

The Astros vs White Sox moneyline has Houston as a -375 favorite, while Chicago is a +300 underdog on the road.

Astros vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are +1.5 on the run line against the Astros. The White Sox are +140 to cover, and the Astros are -170.

The over/under for Astros-White Sox on August 18 is 8.5. The over is -100, and the under is -122.

Astros vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Astros have been favorites in 87 games this season and have come away with the win 49 times (56.3%) in those contests.

Houston has played as a favorite of -375 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 48 of their 122 opportunities.

The Astros have posted a record of 60-62-0 against the spread this season.

The White Sox have won 20.5% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (23-89).

Chicago has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +300 or longer.

The White Sox have combined with opponents to go over the total 55 times this season for a 55-61-4 record against the over/under.

The White Sox have collected a 50-70-0 record against the spread this season (covering 41.7% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston in OBP (.395) and total hits (133) this season. He's batting .306 batting average while slugging .552.

He is seventh in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in baseball.

Alvarez hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a double, three walks and three RBI.

Alex Bregman is hitting .261 with 25 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 36 walks. He's slugging .445 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 53rd in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage and 50th in slugging percentage.

Jose Altuve leads Houston in slugging percentage (.435) powered by 37 extra-base hits.

Altuve takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .217 with a double, a walk and two RBI.

Yainer Diaz has been key for Houston with 128 hits, an OBP of .322 plus a slugging percentage of .442.

White Sox Player Leaders

Andrew Vaughn has racked up a team-best slugging percentage (.404) while leading the White Sox in hits (105). He's batting .244 and with an on-base percentage of .299.

He is 90th in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage and 91st in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Vaughn hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with three doubles and two walks.

Andrew Benintendi is batting .216 with 15 doubles, 13 home runs and 26 walks. He's slugging .367 with an on-base percentage of .269.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 133rd in batting average, 139th in on-base percentage and 120th in slugging percentage.

Gavin Sheets has put up a team-high .311 on-base percentage.

Nicky Lopez is batting .242 with 12 doubles, two triples and 27 walks.

Astros vs White Sox Head to Head

8/17/2024: 6-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300)

6-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300) 8/16/2024: 5-4 CHW (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

5-4 CHW (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 6/20/2024: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 6/19/2024: 4-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/18/2024: 2-0 CHW (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

2-0 CHW (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/14/2023: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/13/2023: 3-1 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-1 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/12/2023: 5-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/2/2023: 6-3 CHW (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-3 CHW (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/1/2023: 6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

