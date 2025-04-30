Astros vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 30

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Houston Astros and the Detroit Tigers.

Astros vs Tigers Game Info

Houston Astros (15-13) vs. Detroit Tigers (18-11)

Date: Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Wednesday, April 30, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: MLB Network, SCHN, and FDSDET

Astros vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-118) | DET: (-100)

HOU: (-118) | DET: (-100) Spread: HOU: +1.5 (-196) | DET: -1.5 (+162)

HOU: +1.5 (-196) | DET: -1.5 (+162) Total: 8 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Astros vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hayden Wesneski (Astros) - 1-2, 3.86 ERA vs Jackson Jobe (Tigers) - 2-0, 2.70 ERA

The probable starters are Hayden Wesneski (1-2) for the Astros and Jackson Jobe (2-0) for the Tigers. Wesneski and his team are 3-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Wesneski's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Tigers are 3-1-0 ATS in Jobe's four starts that had a set spread. The Tigers won each of Jobe's three starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Astros vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (53.9%)

Astros vs Tigers Moneyline

The Astros vs Tigers moneyline has Houston as a -118 favorite, while Detroit is a -100 underdog on the road.

Astros vs Tigers Spread

The Tigers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Astros. The Tigers are +162 to cover, while the Astros are -196 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Astros vs Tigers Over/Under

Astros versus Tigers, on April 30, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -114 and the under -106.

Astros vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Astros have been favorites in 19 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (52.6%) in those contests.

This season Houston has been victorious nine times in 17 chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Astros have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 10 of 28 chances this season.

In 28 games with a line this season, the Astros have a mark of 16-12-0 against the spread.

The Tigers are 6-7 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 46.2% of those games).

Detroit is 5-5 (winning 50% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -100 or longer.

The Tigers have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 29 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 11 of those games (11-16-2).

The Tigers have gone 17-12-0 ATS this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Jeremy Pena has five doubles, three home runs and nine walks while batting .265. He has an on-base percentage of .333 and a slugging percentage of .402.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 58th, his on-base percentage ranks 64th, and he is 83rd in slugging.

Pena will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .316 with two doubles, a walk and three RBI.

Isaac Paredes leads Houston in OBP (.347) this season, fueled by 26 hits. He's batting .248 while slugging .390.

Among all qualified, he ranks 75th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 89th in slugging percentage.

Jose Altuve leads Houston with 31 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .409.

Yordan Alvarez has three home runs, 17 RBI and a batting average of .217 this season.

Alvarez enters this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with a double, a home run, three walks and five RBI.

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson has 26 hits, a team-best for the Tigers. He's batting .245 and slugging .547 with an on-base percentage of .349.

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, he ranks 84th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage.

Zach McKinstry's .426 OBP and .476 slugging percentage both pace his team. He has a batting average of .321.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 10th, his on-base percentage is sixth, and he is 42nd in slugging.

Kerry Carpenter is batting .270 with three doubles, six home runs and two walks.

Gleyber Torres is hitting .269 with two doubles, two home runs and seven walks.

